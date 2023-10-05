 

Ciara Reflects on Decision to Break Up With Future

The singer, who shares son Future Zahir with the rapper, compares the moment she realized she no longer wanted to be with her ex-fiance to having a change in 'taste buds.'

AceShowbiz - Ciara has claimed she ended things with Future after realizing her "taste buds" had changed. The 37-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her fourth child, has reflected on the end of her relationship with Future, having started dating in 2012 and got engaged the same year before welcoming son Future Zahir into the world in 2014 before their split shortly after.

Appearing on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she said, "It's almost like your taste buds change. You gotta also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself, like what are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I'm looking for a change but what does that mean?"

She pointed to the way motherhood made her reassess her relationship, insisting being a parent is "no time to play around." She added, "When you have a child, it's very important to me, it's no time to play around. I am now responsible for another life, so what am I doing, how am I thinking that through?"

  Editors' Pick

Ciara, who also has kids Sienna, six, and son Win, three, with husband Russell Wilson, noted that she wants "joy" in a relationship, before reflecting on her time with Future. She said, "I want joy. I want to make sure my cup is full. When you're tired, you're tired and don't nobody want to be tired all the time. Those are things that come to my mind when I process, when I was making a pivotal moment in my life."

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the interview she also revealed how her NFL star partner is as a father. She explained, "Watching him with all of our kids - it is one of the sweetest things. It's one of the sexiest things, to be honest with you. I'm just saying, ladies, when a man jumps in and changes the diaper, and he's pulling up to teacher-parent conferences, it's like, 'Ooh!'"

