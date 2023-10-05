Jamie Lynn Spears 'Proud' of Her 'DWTS' Stint Despite Early Elimination

ABC TV

The 32-year-old actress takes to social media the following day to thank her partner Alan Bersten after being eliminated during the second week of the ABC dancing competition on Tuesday, October 3.

Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lynn Spears is proud of her stint on "Dancing with the Stars" because she raised money for the SAG-AFTRA strike. The 32-year-old actress took to social media the following day to thank her partner Alan Bersten after being eliminated during the second week of the ABC dancing competition on Tuesday, October 3 .

She declared that she still saw the venture as a "win." It's because she was able to donate her salary to the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists as the Hollywood shutdown continues.

She wrote on Instagram, "Alan, you're the absolute best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for. I got to raise some money for my #SAGAFTRA community and meet some of the most amazing ppl, and That's a win by all accounts in what I set out to do. Softball moms are hot."

"Yalllllll, I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate ppl who are not happy with the way things fell tonight, and i appreciate the tremendous amount love and support, but this was an amazing experience," she added. "And I'm very happy to have been apart of it, and soooo excited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week!!!!!"

The former "Zoey 101" star, who has become estranged from her elder sister Britney Spears in the years since the pop legend was freed from a conservatorship once governed by her family, recently reflected that it "meant everything" to have her mother Lynne and her daughters Maddie, 15, and five-year-old Ivey in the studio audience for the season premiere earlier this month.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "It just meant everything. It was like, OK, at least to have that, it's been a day, I got my girls here and my family, and that was it. I don't think it would have been nearly as special without them. They were really proud. My youngest one, she did take a nap through most of the show, but she woke up for my performance. And then my oldest one said that she teared up at the end."

You can share this post!