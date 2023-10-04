 

Jessie James Rules Out Having Fifth Baby

While carrying her fourth child with husband Eric Decker, the 'Should Have Known Better' singer insists the upcoming bundle of joy will be their last one together.

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessie James Decker refuses to have a fifth baby. The 35-year-old country star - who already shares Vivianne, nine, Eric Jr., seven, and Forrest, five, with husband Eric Decker - is expecting her fourth child but insisted that she does not think there will be another one after that.

"We're done! We're definitely not going for a fifth. I don't see five in the cards at all. I always felt a fourth, so it makes sense," she told E! News.

Jessie and her husband found out she was expecting shortly before they went on a trip to celebrate their 10th anniversary and she explained that she felt inspired to take the children with them after the happy news.

"I was just so emotional and excited and feeling the family love, I was like, 'Let's just switch gears and take the kids with us. It was really special to spend it with the babies," Jessie said, "because we have another baby on the way and it's such a family affair for us."

The "Should Have Known Better" singer recently revealed that her fourth pregnancy had come as a surprise and she was just thinking that it was about time her husband underwent a vasectomy.

Answering questions from her fans on Instagram, she explained, "We were very, very surprised. "As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done."

Although they were surprised to be expecting a new addition, they couldn't be happier. She gushed, "Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing. We are all just over the moon."

The busty beauty revealed to her followers two years ago, "After deciding we were done having babies, I was finally ready to go big or go home ha! I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it. They were so big and perky before children, and I wanted them back...plus some."

