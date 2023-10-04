 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name
Cover Images/Media Punch
Celebrity

Kylie and her rapper ex have received a permission from a judge to legally rename their second child from Wolf to Aire after filing a petition with the court in March.

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 20-month-old son is now officially named Aire Webster. The former couple were given permission to make the name change from Wolf Jacques Webster after filing a petition in March.

While 32-year-old rapper Travis - with whom "The Kardashians" star also has five-year-old daughter Stormi - was absent, beauty mogul Kylie, 26, was sworn in and testified virtually for the court hearing.

Court documents obtained by People read, "The Court finds that the other parent was timely notified and has not filed an objection. There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted."

In March, the pair applied to officially change their son's name after having a change of heart shortly after he was born in February 2022. Documents obtained by TMZ stated, "[Kylie and Travis] regret the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster. Now that Petitioners have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit."

  Editors' Pick

Kylie admitted a few weeks after her son was born that she and Travis had changed the boy's name, but she only officially announced in January that he is called Aire. And after a fan site shared her post on Instagram - which included the first ever photos of the tot's face - and queried if the moniker "was pronounced Air or Airey," Kylie was quick to clarify. She replied, "AIR [heart emoji]."

The star previously explained she and the rapper - whose real name is Jacques Webster - had decided Wolf didn't suit their baby's personality. She wrote on Instagram, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere (sic)."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted in September that she knew as soon as she signed her son's birth certificate that she didn't want to name him Wolf but she had "felt the pressure" to choose a name because of the legal process to register the tot's birth.

She said, "We didn't really have a name, I just thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn't. 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate, or else they just register him without a name and he doesn't get a social security number…"

"So I felt the pressure to choose a name, and then Khloe said, the day before we sign, 'What about Wolf?' I like the WW, so we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, 'What did I just do?' It's a part of his story but his name has changed."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ed Sheeran Experienced Blindness After Smoking Too Many Weeds With Snoop Dogg

Rosie O'Donnell Jokes There's Not Enough of Taylor Swift's Coverage at Travis Kelce's NFL Game
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet Spotted Wearing Matching Jewelry

Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet Spotted Wearing Matching Jewelry

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner Adorably Holds Timothee Chalamet's Finger During Paris Date

Kylie Jenner Adorably Holds Timothee Chalamet's Finger During Paris Date

Kylie Jenner Uses Her Selfie With New Beau Timothee Chalamet as Phone Wallpaper

Kylie Jenner Uses Her Selfie With New Beau Timothee Chalamet as Phone Wallpaper

Latest News
Rosie O'Donnell Jokes There's Not Enough of Taylor Swift's Coverage at Travis Kelce's NFL Game
  • Oct 04, 2023

Rosie O'Donnell Jokes There's Not Enough of Taylor Swift's Coverage at Travis Kelce's NFL Game

Brad Pitt 'Isn't in Rush' to Introduce GF Ines de Ramos to His Kids After Angelina Jolie Divorce
  • Oct 04, 2023

Brad Pitt 'Isn't in Rush' to Introduce GF Ines de Ramos to His Kids After Angelina Jolie Divorce

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name
  • Oct 04, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name

Ed Sheeran Experienced Blindness After Smoking Too Many Weeds With Snoop Dogg
  • Oct 04, 2023

Ed Sheeran Experienced Blindness After Smoking Too Many Weeds With Snoop Dogg

Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins
  • Oct 04, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins

Kerry Katona to Confront Her Dark Past in Therapy
  • Oct 03, 2023

Kerry Katona to Confront Her Dark Past in Therapy

Most Read
Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together
Celebrity

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.