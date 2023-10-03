 

Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet Spotted Wearing Matching Jewelry

Cover Images/Robert Bell
The 'Wonka' actor raises people's eyebrows when he is pictured at a new event wearing similar Cartier jewelry that the cosmetics mogul has been wearing all summer long.

  • Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet may show love for each other through symbolic jewelry. The actor raised people's eyebrows when he was pictured wearing similar Cartier jewelry that the cosmetics mogul has been wearing all summer long.

While attending a dinner on Saturday, September 30, the "Call Me by Your Name" star could be seen sporting the iconic Cartier Love Necklace. For the occasion, which was to celebrate the fragrance Bleu de Chanel for which he serves as the face, the 27-year-old star looked stunning in a chocolate brown leather Tom Ford blazer, silk shirt and trousers.

Fans noticed that Kylie has donned the romantic piece for the past few weeks, though she wore it as a bracelet. The discovery led them to believe that the couple either shared a jewelry box or Timothee purchased a Cartier Trinity bracelet for his new girlfriend.

After staying low-key for months, Kylie and Timothee went public with their romance last month. The two made headlines when they were snapped making out while attending Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" stop in Los Angeles. They continued to flaunt their romance in another PDA-packed date in the U.S. Open when they watched the men's singles championship match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City.

Most recently, "The Kardashians" star and the "Wonka" actor were pictured arriving together at singer Rosalia's 31st birthday party at Folderol Wine Bar in the French capital. One of the images from the night out saw the mom of two holding onto her 27-year-old boyfriend's finger as they exited their vehicle.

The lovebirds went color-coordinated for the event as they opted for all-black ensembles. Kylie looked stylish in a black top, black pants and black jacket. The Kylie Cosmetics founder completed her fashion with matching shades and handbag. As for Timothee, he opted for a black bomber jacket that he paired with baggy denim pants and a black cap.

According to a report, the pair had been enjoying a "fun and uncomplicated" relationship. "They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy," an insider shared with PEOPLE at the time. "He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids."

"He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie," the source went on saying. "She likes that he is a private guy."

