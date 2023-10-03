Brad Pitt's Skincare Line Gets Seal of Approval From Ex-Fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow

YouTube/Instagram Celebrity

The 'World War Z' actor took inspirations from the Goop founder for his gender neutral beauty line and she has nothing but good words for his new business venture.

Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow praised her ex-partner Brad Pitt's Le Domaine Skincare line. The "Fight Club" star, 59, released his gender neural line last October and his former fiancee - whom he was with from 1994 to 1997 - was on his PR mailing list to receive some of the goodies, and they have her seal of approval.

"It's good. Yeah, it's really beautiful," the 51-year-old star said to The New York Times. Brad was actually inspired by Gwyneth's lifestyle brand Goop to start his own brand. He told Vogue magazine last year, "I love what Gwyneth's done [with Goop]. She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her."

The luxury line Le Domaine is described as "science-meets-nature" with a face cream, cleanser and serum available. Brad said, "I know there are new products nearly every day that people are trying to launch, but if I hadn't seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn't have bothered."

The Hollywood star went on to state that he doesn't want to be seen as "running from ageing." He said, "It's a concept we can't escape, and I would like to see our culture embracing it a bit more, talking about it in those terms. Something we discussed [in founding Le Domaine] was this headline of 'anti-ageing'. It's ridiculous. It's a fairytale. But what is real is treating your skin in a healthy manner."

You can share this post!