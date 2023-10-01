 

Gisele Bundchen Dishes on Her Favorite Wellness Treatment

The newly-single supermodel mom of two loves recharging her energy by getting close to nature and feeling the warm ray of sun as she talks about her 'best wellness treatment.'

  • Oct 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen is "happiest" when she is in the sunshine. The 43-year-old supermodel shares Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian with NFL star Tom Brady and following their divorce last year has admitted after relocating to Miami, Florida that she finds "nature" to be her biggest self-care treatment.

"[Someone once asked,] 'What's your best wellness treatment?' and I say, 'Nature is my best wellness treatment. Just feeling the sun, taking a dip in the ocean, running on the sand and feeling the grass on my feet," she told People.

"Just being in nature just gives you energy. It just makes you feel good. I love the sunshine. [Wherever] the sun is, I feel like the happiest, always. The sun just makes you feel good. People are like, 'Oh, it's so hot,' but I'm like, 'I love it.' I love the heat."

Gisele recently explained that she had spent a reported $9.1 million on a South Florida ranch so that her youngest can fulfil her passion for equestrianism away from the glare of the media.

She said, "Because I was taking her riding at this place, and every time I was taking her there, it became paparazzi central. I was like, 'I can't live like this. I want to be enjoying with my daughter. This should be a fun thing that we get to do together. So I was like, this way, I can have her practice what she loves."

Gisele went on to add that horse Item takes good care of her daughter and she is already asking her to buy her another one and is determined to be able to jump as high as she can despite her young age.

She said, "He takes care of Vivi and I like that because he's a very easy horse. But she's already like, 'Mom, I have to have a new horse to jump higher.' I'm like, 'Calm down.' 'I'll work, Mom. I'll work and I'll help you.' She's like, 'I need to jump higher.' I'm like, 'You're 10, calm down. Your horse jumps like a meter, 20. You're going to be fine. I think it's fine where you're jumping right now."

