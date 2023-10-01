'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Would Love to Direct 'Bad Ronald' Remake

Prime Video Movie

Filmmaker David Gordon Green would love to be in charge of rebooting the 1974 horror movie, originally fronted by Scott Jacoby, when he wraps up 'The Exorcist' franchise.

AceShowbiz - "The Exorcist: Believer" director David Gordon Green wants to helm a "Bad Ronald" musical. The 1974 horror movie - which was helmed by Buzz Kulik - tells the story of Ronald Wilby (Scott Jacoby), a disturbed young man who lives in the walls of a house, unbeknownst to the new family that moves in, and the filmmaker would love to present a new twist on the tale as his "grand finale."

" 'Bad Ronald The Musical'! I think that could exhaust everything I've got. Maybe that's 10 years from now. That's the icing on the cake. It's my grand finale. It checks a lot of boxes for me, including something that I love, the undiscovered," he replied when SFX magazine asked David what other projects he would want to direct once he had finished with "The Exorcist" franchise.

"It's not every day you meet a 'Bad Ronald' fan, but it's always meant something to me, since it disturbed me as a child. It could be a fun career move. I'd have to turn it into a musical, which would be the hard part. But we'll see …"

As well as "The Exorcist: Believer", David is set to direct "The Exorcist: Deceiver", which is due for release on April 18, 2025. He has teased that the movies "are connected - that's the idea, very different but connected."

He added, "Part of it is seeing how this movie is received and not just saying 'let's just replay the hits', because that's boring. If you know anything about my career, I don't replay the hits. So if I've done it, got it, moving on."

"The Exorcist: Believer" comes to cinemas on October 6 after being moved from October 13 to avoid box office showdown with Taylor Swift's "Eras" concert movie.

