'The Kardashians' Producer Addresses Whether Timothee Chalamet and Bad Bunny Will Appear on the Show

Amid romance rumors surrounding Kylie and Kendall Jenner, the producer behind their family reality show is asked whether the girls' new boyfriends will appear on the show.

Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Timothee Chalamet and Bad Bunny won't feature on the new season of "The Kardashians". The "Call Me by Your Name" actor recently confirmed his romance with Kylie Jenner with PDAs while the "Where She Goes" hitmaker has been dating her sister Kendall Jenner, but Ben Winston, who serves as executive producer on the family's reality show, has confirmed the couples haven't done any filming for the Hulu show.

"No," Ben told Variety when asked if Kylie and Timothee have filmed together. He added, "No, we haven't filmed that," when asked the same about Kendall and her boyfriend.

The Fulwell 73 executive refused to say if there are any plans to film with the stars in future. He explained, "No comment. Nothing I can say can bring me good things on that. If I say I hope to, then suddenly that's a headline, and suddenly I don't get any access. I can't win on that. So I can just say that we haven't filmed anything."

And while Kim Kardashian - who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West - has been romantically linked with both Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr. recently, Ben insisted the focus on the new season won't be on her love life.

He said, "Kim shares so much with us on camera. I think, for her, this season is more about how she juggles her insanely crazy life of being this hands-on mom, this kickass business woman, and the responsibilities that are growing as she takes on more and more roles. The juggling of it all - plus her law, plus her social reform - is a big part of this show this year."

And though the last season saw the brunette beauty discuss Kanye's controversial antisemitic rants, the "Stronger" rapper won't get much focus in the upcoming episodes. Ben said, "It's definitely not a huge storyline, because we've moved past that. I can't really remember if she ever discusses."

