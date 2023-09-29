 

Heidi Klum Relies on Her Boobs to Turn Heads on 'America's Got Talent'

Heidi Klum Relies on Her Boobs to Turn Heads on 'America's Got Talent'
The 'America's Got Talent' judge opens up on the secrets to turning heads on the talent show, admitting she loves showing off her assets to draw attention.

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum loves to have her breasts on show on "America's Got Talent". The 50-year-old supermodel - who has become a judge on the show since 2013 - concentrates on her top half when choosing her outfits for the programme because she knows everything she wears from the chest down is covered by the panel's desk.

"When I do AGT, most of the time I sit behind a desk, so it's really from the waist up. So I look for something that is of interest around here. And usually, I like to have Hans and Franz on a good display," she told People StyleWatch, referring to her assets by her nickname for them, Hans and Franz.

Heidi's other important consideration is to make the outfit more interesting than just plain colour. She continued, "It's usually sequins or something with a great texture. I love big earrings or doing different things with my hair. Sofia [Vergara, her co-judge] and I have a good beauty and fashion thing going. Last week she was in yellow, and I was in red and people made ketchup and mustard memes."

Heidi - who is married to Tom Kaulitz and has four children with ex-husband Seal - joked she is a "hoarder" when it comes to holding on to her old outfits, but insisted she does wear her clothes more than once so they're always worth holding on to. She said, "I have a really hard time throwing things away, because I know I'm going to wear this again at some point, and I do."

The blonde beauty noted her personal style is always changing. She said, "I want to dress however my mood is that day."

