Mick Jagger and Lady GaGa Got 'Slightly Competitive and Screaming' in Studio
The Rolling Stones lead singer dishes on the creative process of the band's collaboration with the 'House of Gucci' actress for their new album 'Hackney Diamonds'.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga became "slightly competitive" in the recording studio. The "Poker Face" singer has teamed up with The Rolling Stones on their new song "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" - which also features Stevie Wonder on keyboards - and the 80-year-old frontman had a "great experience" working with the "House of Gucci" actress because he enjoyed watching her grow in confidence as the session progressed.

"She's a really great singer and I'd never heard her sing quite that style before. Not exactly. We did it live in the room and that was a great experience, her just coming in the room and her just opening up and seeing her bits and feeling her way and then getting more confident," he said to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

"And then we came back and then did some extra parts that we hadn't done on the day and then we did some tidying up and we were just in the overdub room, really face-to-face, getting them really tight, the parts really tight, and then being slightly competitive and screaming."

Mick was also thankful for the input of producer Andy Watt when it came to laying down tracks for upcoming album "Hackney Diamonds" because he was always so decisive. He explained, "The thing is, Andy knows when, I think one of the great things is you don't need to do the song many times. He knows when it's done."

"So you do the song four times and it's done. He said, 'That's it.' And then everyone will look at him and go, 'What? It's done?' 'Yes. And now to the next one'… not all sitting around and thinking about it. There was none of that. 'We move to the next one now.' And we'd all say, 'Ah, that's great.' "

"And we would all applaud each other because it got to be a joke that we'd finished another track and move on to the next one. So I think that's really good to know when you've done it."

