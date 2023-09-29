 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Haven't Decided on Baby's Name

Contrary to the buzzing rumors on the internet, Kourtney and her Blink-182 drummer husband will wait until they meet their bundle of joy before they settle on a name.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker want to meet their baby first before deciding on a name. The 44-year-old beauty and Travis, 47, are currently waiting for the arrival of their first child together, but they're still to decide on a name for their baby boy.

"They have several names [that] they're choosing from but want to wait to meet the baby first," a source told Us Weekly.

However, a second source has suggested that the loved-up couple could name their baby boy Rocky. The speculation stems from Kourtney's baby shower, where guests were encouraged to leave messages for the baby. One of the messages read, "May Baby Rocky have … life filled with love."

Meanwhile, Kourtney - who already has Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - recently revealed that she required urgent surgery in order to save her baby's life.

Kourtney - who married Travis in 2022 - wrote on Instagram at the time, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)."

