Bonnie Wright Debuts Newborn Son, Thanks Husband for Being Her 'Rock' During Labor

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Harry Potter' actress has officially added mother to her resume after giving birth to a bouncing baby boy, her first child with husband Andrew Lococo.

Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bonnie Wright has welcomed a baby boy. The 32-year-old actress - who is famed for playing Ginny Weasley in the "Harry Potter" film franchise - has announced via social media that she's given birth to her son Elio, confessing that she and her husband Andrew Lococo are already "in love" with their tot.

"Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo born at home on Tuesday 19th September. We're all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun! So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience! (sic)" Bonnie wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of their baby boy.

Bonnie has also taken the time to thanks her team of midwives and her husband. She wrote, "Birth workers are amazing ! Lastly thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered. Elio has the most tender loving papa. Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over! (sic)"

Bonnie first announced her pregnancy back in April. The actress - who posted a snap of her growing baby bump on social media - revealed that she couldn't wait to meet her baby boy, and she described her pregnancy as a "wild and humbling journey."

Bonnie - who married Andrew in 2022 - wrote at the time, "We're having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can't wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents."

You can share this post!