Bonnie Wright Frustrated by Her Small Role in 'Harry Potter' Franchise

As a lot of characters including hers were 'chopped down' in the movie version, the Ginny Weasley depicter wishes she had more screen time in the big-screen franchise.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bonnie Wright was dismayed by her lack of screen time in the "Harry Potter" franchise. The 32-year-old actress starred in all eight of the wizardry films as Ginny Weasley but lamented her alter ego's lack of prominence in the movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling's novels.

"I definitely feel there was anxiety toward performing and doing the best thing as my character built," Bonnie said on Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast.

"Like, 'Oh gosh, will I do justice to this character that people love?' So that was always hard to do, especially when, inevitably, a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book to the film. So you didn't really have as much to show in the film."

"Sometimes that was a little disappointing, because there were parts of the character that just didn't get to come through because there weren't the scenes to do that. That made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess."

Bonnie explained that she did not hold conversations with producers about Ginny's lack of involvement as she was concerned about the number of bosses reading through the scripts. She recalled, "There were a million executives going through them all."

"I think what I maybe took, which I don't take so much to heart now, is I kind of felt that maybe anxiety was about, 'Oh, I'm going to be seen as badly portraying this character', rather than later realising that I wasn't really given the opportunity to do that. So it wasn't really my fault, exactly."

Bonnie is grateful that "Harry Potter" fans also wished to see more of Ginny in the films. She said, "When fans do share that disappointment... they do it in a way that is like, 'We know it wasn't you. We just wanted more of you.' And that's the same of every character. If only they could be five-hour-long movies."

