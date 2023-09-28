Alexandra Burke Feels 'So Blessed' After Delivering Baby No. 2

Instagram Celebrity

The former contestant of 'The X factor' officially becomes a mother of two after she gave birth to the latest addition to her growing family with boyfriend Darren Randolph.

AceShowbiz - Alexandra Burke has delivered her second baby. The 35-year-old singer and her footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph, 36, have confirmed the news in a sweet social media post that they welcomed their second child into the world.

"Feeling so blessed. We are now a family of four. Welcome to the world our little peanut," she wrote on Instagram while sharing professional photos of the newborn baby's hand in theirs and one of the tot's feet.

Plenty of her followers and famous friends responded with congratulatory messages after the joyous announcement. Fellow "The X Factor" alumni Fleur East commented, "Woo! Congratulations mama." Comedian Dawn French replied with a string of clapping hands and baby emojis, while Lady Nania Essex simply added, "Congratulations."

Alexandra and Darren - who welcomed their first child into the world in June 2022 - revealed they were expecting their second baby in April. At the time, the proud mum captioned a set of snaps of them messing around topless in blue jeans, with her baby bump on display as she is only wearing a white bra in the images, "We are so excited to do this all again."

The couple have still not revealed their first child's name or gender, but Alexandra has nicknamed the baby "Grape." And she recently admitted she "immediately" told the midwife she wanted to add to her family.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she recalled, "I love being pregnant. Immediately after I gave birth the first time, I said to my midwife, 'I want to be pregnant again!' She said it was something she'd never heard before so soon after giving birth, I hadn't even left the hospital."

While Alexandra will now have two babies under the age of two, she insisted there are no nerves as she's more excited by the prospect. She explained, "I'm not nervous. It excites me that they'll be similar ages and I get to do that whole first year all over again."

