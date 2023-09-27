 

Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert

Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert
A few days after taking the stage with the 'Break My Soul' hitmaker in Houston, Texas, the 'Girls in the Hood' raptress admits that she has become emotional all weekend.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has gone emotional following an unforgettable experience. A few days after taking the stage with Beyonce Knowles at her "Renaissance" concert, the "Girls in the Hood" raptress could not help but thank the "Break My Soul" hitmaker for the chance.

On Tuesday, September 26, the 28-year-old hip-hop artist admitted via Instagram that she had cried several times after she performed with 42-year-old Queen Bey. "Y'all i have been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol," she confessed in a post.

The "Sweetest Pie" spitter went on to write, "I will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved @beyonce MY WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME!!! I love you [crown and airplane emojis] thank you thank you thank you for everything," adding a slew of blue heart emojis.

In the post, Megan uploaded a video documenting herself bursting into happy tears. She could be seen attempting to stop her tears from running down her face. In the clip, her eyes appeared swollen as she covered half of her face with one of her hands. The footage also showed highlights of her performance on stage with Beyonce.

  Editors' Pick

Megan's post came a few days after she took the stage with Queen Bey. Megan was a surprise guest at the show, which took place at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. She showed her love to Bey on stage by saying, "I love you, Beyonce." During the Saturday, September 23 show, the two artists performed their collaborative song titled "Savage (Remix)" live together for the first time.

In other news, Megan has launched a mental health initiative. On September 26, she released SeizeTheAwkward.org website, which provides resources for those who are dealing with stress, anxiety, sadness and other mental health concerns.

About the platform, the Houston native explained in an Instagram post, "I've always been told I gotta be strong. Thick skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails. But to be everything for everybody, it wears on you. 'Black don't crack,' they say. But it can. I can. We all can."

Along with the footage, Megan further elaborated in the caption of the post. "Y'all, it's okay to not be okay," she wrote. "Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole. Learn how to help at SeizeTheAwkward.org. And check out BadBitchesHaveBadDaysToo.com for even more resources, Hotties!"

