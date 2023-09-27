Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Allegedly Spill Their Unborn Baby's Name

Instagram Celebrity

The reality TV star and the Blink-182 drummer, who are currently expecting their first child together, are believed to have leaked their baby boy's moniker during their Disney-themed baby shower.

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have accidentally revealed their baby boy's name. Fans of the loved up couple, who is expecting their first child together, think they have teased his moniker during their Disney-themed baby shower over the weekend.

The pregnant reality star, who has three kids with her ex Scott Disick, gathered her friends and family for a party at a private home in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 23, to toast the unborn baby's impending due date. Now, eagle eyed fans are convinced they have spotted a major clue for the baby's name.

Among the Disneyland decorations, followers noticed a tag hanging from a wishing tree, which appeared to have the name Rocky written on it. Over the summer, the Blink-182 drummer, who attended the bash wearing a mask and keeping his distance from other guests after testing positive for COVID-19 days earlier, and his daughter Alabama, 16, spoke about ideas for the baby's name, and Rocky was actually one he mentioned at the time.

Travis, who also has 19-year-old son Landon, told Complex magazine, "I like Rocky 13. That's just the name that's been going through my head. Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

At the party, Kourney wore a snakeskin-printed catsuit and Mickey Mouse ears for the event which took inspiration from the characters of Walt Disney. Guests were greeted with a performance by a barbershop quartet under a giant balloon arch, while the party featured Disney-themed decorations and large signs emblazoned with the words "Baby Barker".

Food on offer included Mickey Mouse-themed pretzels, pancakes, bagels, waffles and cake pops, along with green juice bottles labelled "Drink Me" in the style of "Alice in Wonderland". There was also a huge cake shaped like a baby bottle boat with Mickey Mouse on top steering while Champagne was served from a platter themed around the "It's a Small World" ride. Guests included Kourtney's sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and their mum Kris Jenner, who wore a pair of pyjamas complete with Mickey Mouse ears.

