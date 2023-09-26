 

Keith Richards Addresses His Feuds With Rolling Stones Bandmate Mick Jagger

The Stones guitarist plays down his past frictions with the band's frontman, insisting that they're 'sewn together at the hip' and love each other despite occasional fallouts.

  • Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keith Richards claims his feuds with Sir Mick Jagger are the result of them trying to "break the stitches" of their Siamese twins-style bond. The Rolling Stones guitarist, 79, has clashed with the band's frontman, 80, over his acceptance of a knighthood - and after Keith branded his manhood a "tiny todger."

"The thing with Mick and me is that people only hear about the squabbles, and they forget there's like 15 years between one squabble and another. We're sewn together at the hip. And now and again, you know, we try to break the stitches. But we love each other," he told The Daily Telegraph.

Keith - who went to primary school in the 1950s with his pal Mick - was said to be furious the singer accepted a knighthood in 2003, dismissing it as a "shoddy award." He added at the time about the royals, "I wouldn't let that family near me with a sharp stick, let alone a sword."

And in his 2011 memoir "Life", Keith said about Mick and his former lover, "Marianne Faithfull had no fun with his tiny todger. I know he's got an enormous pair of b****, but it doesn't quite fill the gap."

Keith was later forced to apologise after his comments nearly brought about the Stones' demise - then later remarked, "I'd say anything to get the band together, you know. I'd lie to my mother."

By 2012, the Stones were back on tour. Keith also hailed Mick's playing on the upcoming 26th studio album from the Stones, "Hackney Diamonds", due out on 20 October.

The record album features an acoustic cover of Muddy Waters' "Rollin' Stone" - the 1950 recording from which the band took their name - with Keith on guitar and Mick on harmonica. Keith said, "Mick's playing is above and beyond. But he doesn't think he's so great - which is funny, 'cause he thinks he's great at everything else."

