Miley Cyrus Surprises Fans With Brunette Hair in New Photos

The 'Party in the U.S.A.' singer decides to trade her blonde hair into brunette locks and treats her devotees to pictures featuring her new hairstyle via social media.

Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has surprised her fans with her hair transformation. The "Party in the U.S.A." singer earns rave comments after deciding to trade her blonde hair for brunette locks and debuting her new hairstyle via social media.

On Sunday, September 24, the 30-year-old former Disney star debuted her brunette hair as she uploaded a slew of pictures on her Instagram page. In the photos, she looked stunning with the long locks which she styled into a simple straight hairdo and parted in the middle.

The "Flowers" singer was wearing a loose black top that came with two long sleeves and a V-neck design. She struck a number of poses while carrying a red handbag from Gucci. Her bag had one matching strap and several silver embellishments on its front side.

Along with the snaps, Miley sent a congratulatory message to her pal and Gucci's creative director by writing in the caption of the post, "@sabatods Congratulations on your beautiful debut show as creative director @Gucci." She went on to state, "Your stunning heart was shown in every stitch. I love you & am so proud," adding a black heart emoji.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with positive online responses from her fans, who appeared to be amazed with her hair transformation. In the comments section, one devotee in particular exclaimed, "MILEY BEING BRUNETTE AGAIN!!!" Another stated, "I feel like I'm in 2008 again," making a reference to one of the years when Miley had her brunette hair.

The comments did not stop there. A third fan gushed over the singer, "YOU LOOK ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! OBSESSED WITH YOUR HAIR OMGG," adding a smiling face with heart eyes emoji. Similarly, a fourth expressed their excitement, "OMG YOU ARE TOTALLY BROWN AGAIN. FINALLY. I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT FOR LIKE 10 YEARS."

Aside from her devotees, fellow star Lisa Rinna could be seen voicing her thoughts on Miley's look. The reality TV star suggested, "I'm just going to say it you look like you could be one of my daughters in this photo [red heart emojis] love you."

Previously, Miley had blonde-and-black hair. The upper part of her hair was black while the lower one was blonde. Her hair was long enough to reach her chest. She was seen with curly and wavy hairdos several times.

