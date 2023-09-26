 

Report: Kanye West Violates Italian Anti-Terror Laws With His Fashion Choice

Report: Kanye West Violates Italian Anti-Terror Laws With His Fashion Choice
Cover Images/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

According to a new report, the Chicago rapper and Yeezy designer may be facing legal trouble for wearing a face mask in public during his and wife Bianca Censori's European trip.

  • Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's lewd act with wife Bianca Censori and her racy outfits aren't the only thing that cause controversy during their extensive trip in Italy. The Chicago star may be facing legal trouble due to his fashion choice, according to Daily Mail.

The news outlet stated that the Yeezy designer broke Italian anti-terror and public order laws for wearing a face mask in public. The laws prohibit wearing items that “hampers an individual’s identification” and are punishable by a fine of up to 2000 Euros.

The law, article 533, was introduced in 1977 to combat domestic terrorism, and restricts face coverings in public unless for religious reasons with prior authorization. "Obviously there are exceptions, wearing a scarf or balaclava over your face during the winter would be tolerated," lawyer Angelo Russo told the news outlet.

Ye has been opting to wear face covering throughout his European getaway with Bianca. He usually paired his black face mask with an all-black top and pants as well as black socks as he went shoeless. 

  Editors' Pick

His wife, meanwhile, has been making headlines for her sultry outfit which consisted of a sheer bodysuit. As if that wasn't enough, the Australian architect ditched her bra, allowing her nipples to be visible for everyone.

Recently, it was said that Bianca is distancing herself from her friends despite their concerns. "A few of her friends were finally able to reach her, but she wasn't interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone's concerns for her," a source told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, September 19. "She's shut everyone out."

The insider also claimed that the 28-year-old "told one of her former friends to 'f**k off' when they tried to ask if she was OK." The insider continued, "She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom."

The source went on to say that Bianca is enjoying the world's attention to her. "Bianca knows how to grab headlines now, and she loves being Kanye's muse because it gives her what she has always wanted - fame," the source alleged. "Her friends are done trying because she is a thirsty lost cause."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Miley Cyrus Surprises Fans With Brunette Hair in New Photos
Related Posts
Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot

Kanye West Accused by Kathy Griffin of Abusing and Controlling His Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Accused by Kathy Griffin of Abusing and Controlling His Wife Bianca Censori

Adidas CEO Defends Kanye West Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks

Adidas CEO Defends Kanye West Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks

Report: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shuts 'Jealous' Friends Out Amid Concerns

Report: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shuts 'Jealous' Friends Out Amid Concerns

Latest News
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Settle Dispute by Agreeing to Temporarily Keep Their Kids in New York
  • Sep 26, 2023

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Settle Dispute by Agreeing to Temporarily Keep Their Kids in New York

Tom Sandoval Calls Raquel Leviss 'Petty' After She Blocked Him on Instagram
  • Sep 26, 2023

Tom Sandoval Calls Raquel Leviss 'Petty' After She Blocked Him on Instagram

Report: Kanye West Violates Italian Anti-Terror Laws With His Fashion Choice
  • Sep 26, 2023

Report: Kanye West Violates Italian Anti-Terror Laws With His Fashion Choice

Tom Parker's Wife Explains Why His Passing Was 'Magical' and 'Special to Watch'
  • Sep 26, 2023

Tom Parker's Wife Explains Why His Passing Was 'Magical' and 'Special to Watch'

Jenna Ushkowitz Bids Farewell to Beloved Dog in Heartfelt Post After the Pet's Death
  • Sep 26, 2023

Jenna Ushkowitz Bids Farewell to Beloved Dog in Heartfelt Post After the Pet's Death

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break
  • Sep 26, 2023

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Most Read
Rupert Everett Dishes on the 'Mess' He Made for Sleeping Around at Peak of His Fame
Celebrity

Rupert Everett Dishes on the 'Mess' He Made for Sleeping Around at Peak of His Fame

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona

Naomie Harris Harassed at School for Having Severe Scoliosis

Naomie Harris Harassed at School for Having Severe Scoliosis

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Ari Fletcher Celebrates Moneybagg Yo's 32nd Birthday by Sharing PDA-Filled Post

Ari Fletcher Celebrates Moneybagg Yo's 32nd Birthday by Sharing PDA-Filled Post

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Heidi Klum Learns to Let Go of Her Obsession With Her Look

Heidi Klum Learns to Let Go of Her Obsession With Her Look