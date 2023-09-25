 

Doja Cat Earns Mixed Responses for Calling Kardashian Family 'Plastic' on New Song

Doja Cat Earns Mixed Responses for Calling Kardashian Family 'Plastic' on New Song
Facebook/Instagram
Music

The 27-year-old femcee hits out at the famed family on her new song 'Wet Vagina', though some fans point out that the chart-topping musician is 'plastic' herself.

  • Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat has mocked the Kardashians' litany of cosmetic surgeries by branding the reality TV clan "plastic." The 27-year-old hit out at the family on her new song "Wet Vagina", which came out on Friday.

It contains the lines, "Tell me why ol' shorty walkin' like she got a stick in her a**, And pretty face, plastic, it's givin' Kardashian." Many fans said there should be no issue with her reference given the Kardashians' long relationship with cosmetic procedures, while others pointed out Doja, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is "plastic" herself after she admitted to having breast surgery and liposuction.

Kardashian 'momager' Kris Jenner's daughter Kylie Jenner recently admitted to getting breast implants before she got pregnant with daughter Stormi, five, after years of denying getting work done. The 26-year-old said during an episode of "The Kardashians", "I had beautiful breasts. Natural t***. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with."

  Editors' Pick

Kylie previously admitted she had lip fillers when she was 17 after fans continued to question her growing pout. She said at the time: "I have temporary lip fillers. It's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do."

Kourtney Kardashian has been open about getting a boob job when she was 22 years old. She said in 2011, "I had my boobs done but if I could go back, I wouldn't have done it. I was so cute before." Kim Kardashian has long denied getting plastic surgery despite constant speculation over her looks. She finally admitted to getting Botox in her neck in May 2023, as well as using "a little bit of Botox."

As for Khloe Kardashian, she revealed in 2021 she got a nose job, telling Andy Cohen during a "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion show, "Everybody says, 'Oh, my gosh, she's had her third face transplant!' But I've had one nose job. Everybody gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it? Nobody's ever asked me." She continued, "You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose. I've done, sure, injections – not really Botox. I've responded poorly to Botox."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tory Lanez Feels Like He's an Instant 'Target' in Prison

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Clarifies Speculation They Lived Apart Before Conviction
Related Posts
Doja Cat Slams Critics Who Call Her a Devil Worshipper

Doja Cat Slams Critics Who Call Her a Devil Worshipper

Doja Cat Finally Releases New Album 'Scarlet', Treats Fans to Bizarre Music Video for 'Agora Hills'

Doja Cat Finally Releases New Album 'Scarlet', Treats Fans to Bizarre Music Video for 'Agora Hills'

Doja Cat and Quavo All Smiles During Dinner Date in New York City

Doja Cat and Quavo All Smiles During Dinner Date in New York City

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet

Latest News
Selena Gomez Mobbed by Fans When Stepping Out in Paris
  • Sep 25, 2023

Selena Gomez Mobbed by Fans When Stepping Out in Paris

Lindsay Hubbard Shows Off Twerking Skills at Bachelorette Bash After Carl Radke Canceled Wedding
  • Sep 25, 2023

Lindsay Hubbard Shows Off Twerking Skills at Bachelorette Bash After Carl Radke Canceled Wedding

Box Office: 'Expend4bles' Hits Franchise-Low, Surrenders to 'Nun II'
  • Sep 25, 2023

Box Office: 'Expend4bles' Hits Franchise-Low, Surrenders to 'Nun II'

Beyonce Shows Love to 'Queen' Megan Thee Stallion as They Perform at 'Renaissance' Concert
  • Sep 25, 2023

Beyonce Shows Love to 'Queen' Megan Thee Stallion as They Perform at 'Renaissance' Concert

Doja Cat Earns Mixed Responses for Calling Kardashian Family 'Plastic' on New Song
  • Sep 25, 2023

Doja Cat Earns Mixed Responses for Calling Kardashian Family 'Plastic' on New Song

Ryan Seacrest Appears to Shade 'Live' After Kelly Ripa Insinuates Creative Differences
  • Sep 25, 2023

Ryan Seacrest Appears to Shade 'Live' After Kelly Ripa Insinuates Creative Differences

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Unfazed by 'Bongos' Chart Performance
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Unfazed by 'Bongos' Chart Performance

Cyndi Lauper Blasts Rolling Stone Co-Founder for Disparaging Black and Female Artists

Cyndi Lauper Blasts Rolling Stone Co-Founder for Disparaging Black and Female Artists

Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan to See Her Show After He's Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Wheelchair

Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan to See Her Show After He's Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Wheelchair

Landon Barker Taps GF Charli D'Amelio for New 'Friends With Your EX' Music Video

Landon Barker Taps GF Charli D'Amelio for New 'Friends With Your EX' Music Video

Foo Fighters' Guitarist Chris Shiflett Dishes on His Insecurity and Narcissism as Musician

Foo Fighters' Guitarist Chris Shiflett Dishes on His Insecurity and Narcissism as Musician

Halsey to Offer Her 'Deepest Wounds' on Next Album

Halsey to Offer Her 'Deepest Wounds' on Next Album

Justin Timberlake Books His First Show in Four Years

Justin Timberlake Books His First Show in Four Years

Lorde 'Alone With Her Thoughts' While Writing New Music and Battling Mystery Illness

Lorde 'Alone With Her Thoughts' While Writing New Music and Battling Mystery Illness

Gwen Stefani's Son Recording 'Justin Bieber-Quality Singles'

Gwen Stefani's Son Recording 'Justin Bieber-Quality Singles'