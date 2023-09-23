 

Amanda Bynes to Leave Los Angeles When She's Discharged From Mental Health Facility

The 'Hairspray' star reportedly wants to move out of Los Angeles and stay away from the public eye when she's released from mental health facility later.

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes is said to be considering moving away from Los Angeles after she completes her stint in a mental health facility. The 37-year-old "High School Musical" star was treated in a clinic in Orange County, California in July just days after being released to outpatient care following a stint in a different centre after being placed on a "5150 hold" for the second time this year - and now it's been reported that she's looking towards the future and weighing up her options once she leaves the centre.

"[Amanda is] thinking about her future and considering moving away from LA and getting away from the spotlight. She feels like it is long overdue. She is also considering taking on a new work project and looking forward to moving forward with exciting offers that have come her way," a source told Etonline.com.

The insider added that the actress is still making sure her health is her top priority. They went on, "Amanda is doing her best to take care of herself through different treatments. She has been trying to maintain her privacy and spending time with people she likes and trusts."

The "Hairspray" star was previously placed on a 5150 hold in June after apparently calling police for help. It came just months after being placed on another hold back in March after she was reportedly found wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked.

A 5150 psychiatric hold is designed to protect those with mental health disorders who could be considered a danger to themselves or others and allows them to be taken into care involuntarily to undergo psychiatric assessment and crisis intervention for a period of up to 72 hours.

Amanda has suffered mental health issues in the past and previously spent nine years under a conservatorship which was controlled by her mother Lynn. The conservatorship began in 2013 after she was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric treatment facility in Pasadena, California following a public meltdown and a string of legal troubles. The protective order ended last year.

