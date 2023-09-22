 

Lorde Struck Down With Mystery Illness

Lorde Struck Down With Mystery Illness
The 26-year-old 'Royals' hitmaker reveals she is trying to 'listen' to her body after stopping her regular medications and falling sick numerous times ever since.

  Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lorde is struggling with a mystery illness. The 26-year-old singer - whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor - quit her regular medication less than a week ago after spending more than a decade on it and has suddenly found herself becoming ill on several occasions ever since.

"The little yellow pill I took every morning for thousands of mornings since I was 15. My gut isn't working properly, my skin is worse than ever, I've gotten sick half a dozen times," she told fans in her newsletter.

The "Royals" hitmaker went on to explain to fans that she has "never really listened" to her body and has been trying to use this year to focus on her health after "ignoring" it for so long.

  Editors' Pick

She said, "I realised earlier this year that listening to my body is hard for me, it's something I never really learned how to do. I've been trying to teach myself that this year, but it's been hard actually, pretty confronting, has made me fully aware of all the times I ignored it or didn't give it what it needed, shamed it for a fight or flight response, took a handful of pills and pushed through."

However, despite her woes, the Grammy Award-winning star is determined to reflect on 2023 with "fondness" but admitted it has nevertheless been "hard" to go through with initially.

She said, "I know I'm gonna look back on this year with fondness and a bit of awe, knowing it was the year that locked everything into place, the year that transitioned me from my childhood working decade to the one that comes next - one that even through all this, I'm so excited for. It's just hard when you're in it."

