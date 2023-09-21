Ariana Grande's Divorce Demands From Dalton Gomez Revealed

Celebrity

Details of the 'Thank U, Next' singer's divorce petition, which was filed in the courthouse following her separation from husband of two years, have been unearthed.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has noted down her requests amid her divorce from Dalton Gomez. The 30-year-old pop star sought divorce from her husband after just two years of marriage earlier this week and now, according to court documents seen by E! News, she has asked that spousal support and property be granted in accordance with her prenup.

Estimated to be worth $240 million, the "Thank U, Next" hitmaker has also asked for "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects" amid the split, as well as "earnings and accumulations of petitioner before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation."

According to the outlet, she and Dalton will both pay attorney fees. Ariana cited "irreconcilable differences" in court documents obtained by TMZ, which reported Dalton filed his own divorce petition almost simultaneously. Their date of separation was listed as 20 February, 2023.

Sources told TMZ the estranged couple "worked everything out" before going to the courthouse. The site added there are no hard feelings between the pair, whose insiders said, "They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process."

It emerged in July that Ariana and Dalton, 28, had separated, with a source telling Page Six at the time, "They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends."

Days later, Ariana's romance with her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater was revealed, and he filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he has a 13-month-old son, almost immediately.

Ariana's separation news came after she was spotted without her wedding ring while attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London. Page Six later reported Dalton had visited the singer in the UK on the set of the "Wicked" film in January in a bid to save their marriage, but "it didn't work out."

A source claimed at the time, "They've been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them."

Ariana and Dalton were first romantically linked in early 2020 during the pandemic but reportedly hit a rocky patch in their relationship when Covid restrictions were lifted and the luxury real estate agent was said to be "taken aback" by Ariana's hectic work scheduled.

Ariana was last spotted sporting her wedding ring in public in April when she attended a Jeff Goldblum concert in London.

