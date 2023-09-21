 

Kim Kardashian's Acting Skills in 'AHS' Debut Earns Her Praises

Kim Kardashian's Acting Skills in 'AHS' Debut Earns Her Praises
FX
TV

Despite initial backlash over her casting, the reality TV star apparently manages to change people's views on her with her acting skills on 'American Horror Story: Delicate'.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian officially made her debut on "American Horror Story: Delicate" as it premiered on Wednesday, September 20. Despite initial backlash over her casting, the reality TV star apparently managed to change people's views on her with her acting skills.

The SKIMS mogul, who plays a character named Siobhan Walsh, appeared in several scenes throughout the first episode, titled "Multiply Thy Pain". Directed by Jessica Yu and written by Ryan Murphy, the episode introduced Emma Roberts' Anna, a former CW star turned indie film darling with Siobhan acting as her publicist.

Upon watching the episode, fans and critics alike took to social media to comment on Kim's appearance. Praising "The Kardashians" star, a fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Kim serving natural actress I fear." Another fan echoed the sentiment, noting, "Kim Kardashian just devoured every other actor. I'm dead."

"Oh! Kim is taking it," a surprised viewer wrote. Someone else added, "There's @kimkardashian!! Doin great!!"

  Editors' Pick

Some others, meanwhile, pointed out the similarities between Kim's character and her mom Kris Jenner. "She acting as her mom lmao. Hella cute," one viewer opined. "Not Ryan [Murphy] casting Kim to play her mom Kris," another said.

Kim's acting skills weren't the only thing surprising. Viewers were shocked with vulgar first line of dialogue on the series as she said, "Tell [them] to suck my c**t!"

Prior to the season premiere, some people cast doubt on Kim's acting skills. Of the decision to cast the KKW Beauty founder, show's co-creator Ryan Murphy shared, "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the 'AHS' family."

"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," he continued.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mira Sorvino and Matt Walsh Called Out by WGA Picketers Outside 'DWTS' Studio

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle
Related Posts
Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ghosted Her After All-Black Season of 'AHS' Pitch

Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ghosted Her After All-Black Season of 'AHS' Pitch

Kim Kardashian Puts Stress on Pregnant Emma Roberts in Official Trailer of 'AHS: Delicate'

Kim Kardashian Puts Stress on Pregnant Emma Roberts in Official Trailer of 'AHS: Delicate'

Margot Robbie Nearly Starred on 'American Horror Story: Asylum'

Margot Robbie Nearly Starred on 'American Horror Story: Asylum'

Pregnant Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian Haunted in New Teaser for 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Pregnant Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian Haunted in New Teaser for 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Latest News
Rita Ora Calls Husband Taika Waititi 'Sex God'
  • Sep 21, 2023

Rita Ora Calls Husband Taika Waititi 'Sex God'

Tory Lanez Looks Unhappy in New Mug Shot as He's Transferred to State Prison
  • Sep 21, 2023

Tory Lanez Looks Unhappy in New Mug Shot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Jaime King and Kyle Newman 'Hugged Each Other' After Settling Their Bitter Divorce
  • Sep 21, 2023

Jaime King and Kyle Newman 'Hugged Each Other' After Settling Their Bitter Divorce

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle
  • Sep 21, 2023

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle

Tristan Thompson Granted Temporary Guardianship of Ill Brother After Their Mom's Death
  • Sep 21, 2023

Tristan Thompson Granted Temporary Guardianship of Ill Brother After Their Mom's Death

Michael Caine Used Cane in Rare Red Carpet Appearance
  • Sep 21, 2023

Michael Caine Used Cane in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Most Read
Cheryl Burke Urges 'DWTS' to Postpone New Season Amid Ongoing Strike
TV

Cheryl Burke Urges 'DWTS' to Postpone New Season Amid Ongoing Strike

Cindy Crawford Drags Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like 'Chattel' on TV

Cindy Crawford Drags Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like 'Chattel' on TV

Mo'Nique Urges CBS to Treat Her and Countess Vaughn Fairly Amid Dispute Over 'The Parkers' Royalties

Mo'Nique Urges CBS to Treat Her and Countess Vaughn Fairly Amid Dispute Over 'The Parkers' Royalties

'AGT' Recap: Final Acts Hit Stage for Qualifiers 5 Ahead of Season 18 Finale

'AGT' Recap: Final Acts Hit Stage for Qualifiers 5 Ahead of Season 18 Finale

Oprah Winfrey Removes Controversial Interview From YouTube After Cindy Crawford Slammed Her

Oprah Winfrey Removes Controversial Interview From YouTube After Cindy Crawford Slammed Her

Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ghosted Her After All-Black Season of 'AHS' Pitch

Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ghosted Her After All-Black Season of 'AHS' Pitch

Emma Roberts Calls to Apologize to Angelica Ross for Being Transphobic on 'AHS' Set

Emma Roberts Calls to Apologize to Angelica Ross for Being Transphobic on 'AHS' Set

David and Victoria Beckham Reveal How They Initially Kept Their Romance Secret in Docuseries Trailer

David and Victoria Beckham Reveal How They Initially Kept Their Romance Secret in Docuseries Trailer

Sherri Shepherd Halts Talk Show After Contracting COVID-19

Sherri Shepherd Halts Talk Show After Contracting COVID-19