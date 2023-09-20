 

Khloe Kardashian Gets Filler Injection to Cover Up Wound From Melanoma Surgery

The Good American founder is left with a four-centimeter wound on her face after undergoing an operation to have a precancerous melanoma removed in 2022.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian is having filler injected into her cheek to remove the "indentation" left by the removal of a skin cancer tumor. "The Kardashians" star underwent an operation to have a precancerous melanoma removed last year and was left with a four-centimeter wound on her face, and nine months on from the surgery she's started the process of wiping away the scar which was left behind.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Khloe explained, "For those who do not know I had a skin cancer scare on my face. We had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was Ieft with an indention. I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day."

Khloe insisted she waited for nearly a year to start the process of smoothing her face out with filler because she wanted to make sure it was safe. She wrote, "I waited for over nine months to get this filled by the way. Patience is everything and of course we have to make sure medically everything is all safe."

She added that having filler injected into her cheek will have to be done on a regular basis from now on, writing, "It will always be something we have to fill due to the mass."

Khloe also thanked the surgeon who removed the tumour for minimising the scarring as much as possible, adding, "Not only did he remove the tumour and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a f**king stellar job on making my scar as small and beautiful as possible ... [He] made sure to protect the stitches and make sure everything was as flat as possible so there was no stretching of the scar, incision area and we tried to avoid keloiding [a thickened, raised scar] as much as possible."

Khloe added before and after pictures to show the changes to her face after having the filler and she thanked all of the professionals who have helped her along the way. She wrote, "I look insane in these pics but I'm just happy that my face is slowly coming back together ha."

Khloe finished by urging her followers to get regular skin cancer checks, adding, "I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can't fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at ... Don't ever feel embarrassed or that you're making a big deal about nothing or that you're being paranoid. There's no such thing as being too careful."

