 

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Reveals Late Star's Insecurity Due to His 'Blotchy' Skin

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Reveals Late Star's Insecurity Due to His 'Blotchy' Skin
Instagram/YouTube
Celebrity

Prince Jackson talks about his late superstar dad, explaining that the King of Pop struggled with anxiety because of his 'blotchy' appearance caused by vitiligo.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Jackson has opened up his dad Michael Jackson "had a lot of insecurity" about his skin condition. The late King of Pop's eldest child, 26, has dished on his father's experience of with vitiligo - a chronic disorder which causes patches of skin to lose its pigmentation - and how it caused his anxiety.

"He had a lot of insecurity around, kind of looking blotchy in his appearance. So he wanted to see if he could smooth out his appearance, to help with his security on his physical appearance," Prince said on the "Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson" podcast.

Prince revealed when he was younger, his father "was always explaining" his condition. Back in 1994, Michael - who died in 2009 - reflected on his vitiligo during an interview with Oprah Winfrey after his changing appearance and cosmetic surgery sparked speculation he was trying to alter his skin colour.

  Editors' Pick

He said at the time, "I have a skin disorder the pigmentation of my skin. It is something I cannot help. When people make up stories that I don't want to be who I am, it hurts me. It's a problem for me. I can't control it. But what about all the millions of people who sit in the sun to become darker, to become other than what they are? Nobody says nothing about that."

Meanwhile, Prince told Mike Tyson that as he's grown up, he's learned to "appreciate how unique and interesting" his childhood was, including growing up on the Neverland Ranch surrounded by animals including "elephants, tigers, lions, a lot of primates like monkeys, gorillas, orangutans."

He added, "[My dad] loved animals when he was a kid. As he was making more money and more music, he was able to buy more animals."

And now, almost 15 years after his father's death, he is still learning about him as a person, as he continues to do "a lot of research" about Michael's life on tour. He said, "What impact does that have on you? To see a sea of people just singing your lyrics back to you and wanting to reach out and touch you. The impact of that has got to be very profound."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tim Burton Not a Fan of Nicolas Cage's Superman in 'The Flash'

Disney's 'Wish' Adds Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya
Related Posts
Michael Jackson Biopic to Explore 'the Good, Bad and the Ugly' of the Late Icon

Michael Jackson Biopic to Explore 'the Good, Bad and the Ugly' of the Late Icon

Michael Jackson's Son Blanket Makes Rare Appearance on Late Dad's 65th Birthday

Michael Jackson's Son Blanket Makes Rare Appearance on Late Dad's 65th Birthday

Details of Income and Spending by Michael Jackson's Estate Revealed

Details of Income and Spending by Michael Jackson's Estate Revealed

Michael Jackson Estate Nearing Biggest Deal in Music Catalog Sale

Michael Jackson Estate Nearing Biggest Deal in Music Catalog Sale

Latest News
Report: Kim Kardashian Is 'Dating' Odell Beckham Jr., Brings Him to Meet Family
  • Sep 20, 2023

Report: Kim Kardashian Is 'Dating' Odell Beckham Jr., Brings Him to Meet Family

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Debut Newborn Son Riot Rose in Cute Family Photos
  • Sep 20, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Debut Newborn Son Riot Rose in Cute Family Photos

Disney's 'Wish' Adds Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya
  • Sep 20, 2023

Disney's 'Wish' Adds Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya

Chrisean Rock Insists She and Blueface Are Not Back Together Despite Squashing Their Beef
  • Sep 20, 2023

Chrisean Rock Insists She and Blueface Are Not Back Together Despite Squashing Their Beef

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Reveals Late Star's Insecurity Due to His 'Blotchy' Skin
  • Sep 20, 2023

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Reveals Late Star's Insecurity Due to His 'Blotchy' Skin

Report: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's Divorce Stems From Different 'Family Values'
  • Sep 20, 2023

Report: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's Divorce Stems From Different 'Family Values'

Most Read
Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Getting Cuddly Inside a Car
Celebrity

Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Getting Cuddly Inside a Car

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

Iggy Azalea Admits to Struggling to Relax on Vacation

Iggy Azalea Admits to Struggling to Relax on Vacation

Russell Brand Bragged About Making Out With Meghan Markle

Russell Brand Bragged About Making Out With Meghan Markle