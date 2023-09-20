 

Disney's 'Wish' Adds Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya

Disney's 'Wish' Adds Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya
Instagram
Movie

The upcoming animated movie from the Mouse House has cast the 'Life in Pieces' actress to join the cast ensemble that include Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angelique Cabral has been added to "Wish". The 44-year-old actress is cast to voice Queen Amaya in the new Disney animated feature.

Angelique will team up with Chris Pine, who will lend his voice to King Magnifico - ruler of the magical kingdom of Rosas, where wishes do come true.

"Wish" tells the story of Asha (Ariana DeBose), an idealist who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force - a small ball of boundless energy called Star. Asha and Star team up to prove that when the will of a courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, remarkable things can happen.

  Editors' Pick

"Wish" is set to be released in November and will help mark the culmination of Disney100, a yearlong celebration of the studio's 100th anniversary that honours the legacy of Walt Disney. Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn are directing the movie with Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes co-producing.

Alan Tudyk has also been cast as talking goat Valentino Hall with original songs by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and musician Benjamin Rice, with a score by Dave Metzger.

The film's screenwriter Jennifer Lee previously revealed how Chris was the perfect actor to provide "cleverness" and "charisma" to the role of King Magnifico. She said, "As the most powerful person in the kingdom, King Magnifico needed to be played by someone who could give all the charm, cleverness and charisma to this magnanimous character, and Chris is beautifully bringing all of that and then some."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Reveals Late Star's Insecurity Due to His 'Blotchy' Skin

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce After His Rape Sentencing
Related Posts
Chris Pine Joins Disney's 'Wish' as King Magnifico

Chris Pine Joins Disney's 'Wish' as King Magnifico

Ariana DeBose Lands Lead Role in Disney's New Movie 'Wish'

Ariana DeBose Lands Lead Role in Disney's New Movie 'Wish'

Latest News
Report: Kim Kardashian Is 'Dating' Odell Beckham Jr., Brings Him to Meet Family
  • Sep 20, 2023

Report: Kim Kardashian Is 'Dating' Odell Beckham Jr., Brings Him to Meet Family

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Debut Newborn Son Riot Rose in Cute Family Photos
  • Sep 20, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Debut Newborn Son Riot Rose in Cute Family Photos

Disney's 'Wish' Adds Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya
  • Sep 20, 2023

Disney's 'Wish' Adds Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya

Chrisean Rock Insists She and Blueface Are Not Back Together Despite Squashing Their Beef
  • Sep 20, 2023

Chrisean Rock Insists She and Blueface Are Not Back Together Despite Squashing Their Beef

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Reveals Late Star's Insecurity Due to His 'Blotchy' Skin
  • Sep 20, 2023

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Reveals Late Star's Insecurity Due to His 'Blotchy' Skin

Report: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's Divorce Stems From Different 'Family Values'
  • Sep 20, 2023

Report: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's Divorce Stems From Different 'Family Values'

Most Read
'Casino Royale' Director Reveals Reluctance to Cast Daniel Craig as James Bond
Movie

'Casino Royale' Director Reveals Reluctance to Cast Daniel Craig as James Bond

'Nun II' and 'Haunting in Venice' Nearly Tied for No. 1 at Post-Summer Slowed-Down Box Office

'Nun II' and 'Haunting in Venice' Nearly Tied for No. 1 at Post-Summer Slowed-Down Box Office

Jodie Comer Praised for Her 'Gutsiness' When Filming 'The End We Start From'

Jodie Comer Praised for Her 'Gutsiness' When Filming 'The End We Start From'

'Beetlejuice 2' Almost Completed Filming Before It's Shut Down Due to Hollywood Strike

'Beetlejuice 2' Almost Completed Filming Before It's Shut Down Due to Hollywood Strike

'Rocky' Was Based on Sylvester Stallone's Life

'Rocky' Was Based on Sylvester Stallone's Life

Keanu Reeves 'Physically and Emotionally Destroyed' by His Role as John Wick

Keanu Reeves 'Physically and Emotionally Destroyed' by His Role as John Wick

Tim Burton Not a Fan of Nicolas Cage's Superman in 'The Flash'

Tim Burton Not a Fan of Nicolas Cage's Superman in 'The Flash'

Disney's 'Wish' Adds Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya

Disney's 'Wish' Adds Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya