Rio Ferdinand's Wife Reveals Their Newborn Baby Was Born With Congenital Pneumonia

Ten weeks after giving birth to her baby girl, Kate Ferdinand opens up on her little one's health issue, claiming the bundle of joy 'made quite the entrance.'

Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kate Ferdinand and Rio Ferdinand were terrified when their newborn baby was born with congenital pneumonia. The 32-year-old reality TV star delivered daughter Shae into the world 10 weeks ago, and Kate has now opened up about the little one's health scare, but fortunately she "recovered quickly."

"10 weeks of Shae [heart emoji] 10 weeks of being in our little [bubble emoji] getting to know my gorgeous little girl and adapting to life with 5 kids ..," Kate wrote on Instagram and shared several pictures of her and former England footballer Rio's newborn.

"Thank you for all checking in on me … we are both well, although she made quite the entrance into this world and gave us a fright being born with congenital pneumonia, thankfully she recovered quickly but those first few days without my baby have really made me want to soak up every moment with her. I'm completely obsessed So many ups and downs but I'm trying to get used to our new way of life and into a little routine (kinda) (sic)."

Kate admitted she has been too "anxious" to share pictures of her and Shae's hospital stay following the little one's birth, but she hopes to "pluck up the courage soon." She added, "We did actually record some of our hospital stay but I've been a little anxious to share it as emotions are high."

"Maybe I'll pluck up the courage soon. I hope you're all well and thanks for bearing with me. Picture 4 - after nearly 6 weeks of not being able to pick up my Creecree, (he weighs 20kg )I was just so sad, this was at 8 weeks and the best cuddle ever (sic)."

Kate took to Instagram in July to reveal she had given birth, and described her and Rio's new arrival as their "strong little girl." She wrote, "Shae Ferdinand [heart emoji] 10.7.23 Our strong little girl [heart emoji] (sic)."

