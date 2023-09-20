Britney Spears Returns to Instagram, Dishes on 'Darker' Things She's Experienced in Her Life

 

The 'Sometimes' hitmaker has reactivated her social media account following a brief break and talks about the 'darker' things she's suffered from in her life.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has blasted the "enemy right in front" of her in a cryptic Instagram post. The 41-year-old singer - who recently separated from husband Sam Asghari - is back on Instagram following a brief break and shared a video featuring a little girl baking as two older girls crack eggs onto her forehead before laughing, and though she acknowledged the footage was "cute," she admitted it was also upsetting because of the "darker" things she's experienced in her own life.

"I'm not complaining about this video… it's actually really cute but with no sound it has a different effect!!! For me, it feels darker… similar things have been done to me so I look at this with different eyes!!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Most of my inner conflict with people is knowing the enemy is right in front of me but I kept them because I loved them !!! I'm extremely sensitive to anybody laughing at someone or bullying in any way !!!(sic)"

The "Toxic" hitmaker - who is set to release her highly-anticipated memoir, "The Woman in Me", next month - went on to hint she will tell all about the situation one day in the future.

She continued, "There's so much I've kept private that's gone on with me personally and maybe one day I can let people know ... until then, there's 3 sides to every story !!! Your side, my side and the truth !!! The child within is the trust, the girl in the middle is the truth ... watch it NOW with no sound !!!(sic)"

A description for Britney's memoir - for which she was paid a reported $15 million - states the tome will tell "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope."

