Sharon Osbourne Explains She and Ozzy Osbourne Are Hardly 'Normal' Couple

The former host of 'The Talk' insists 'normal' is not the word to use to describe her and Black Sabbath rocker husband because they both are quite 'oddballs.'

Sep 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne claims the secret to her 41-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne is accepting they are both "oddballs." The fiery ex-"The Talk" host, 70, discussed her relationship with the Black Sabbath frontman, 74, after they marked their 41st wedding anniversary on July 4, following their nuptials in Hawaii on July 4, 1982.

"We're both oddballs. I might look quite normal, you know, the way I dress, but normal is not a word I use often," she told E! News when asked about the key to the longevity of their rollercoaster marriage.

Sharon married Ozzy when she was 18 and endured his years of drink and drug abuse, as well as a 2016 break-up sparked by the rocker's cheating. She added, "It's not been easy, no relationship is easy. You have to work at it. You get your ugly times, your bad times and your horrific times. But if you love each other enough, you'll work through."

Sharon also had to get Ozzy - who is suffering a rare form of Parkinson's and has battled a series of recent health issues - back on his feet when he was fired from Black Sabbath in 1979 while battling substance abuse issues. She went on, "We're cut from the same mold."

Adding about the importance of having to "accept people for what they are," she said, "They'll never be what you want them to be. You have to accept them. There are good and there are bad parts. If you love them enough, you'll accept it and realize that you can't change it."

Sharon recently admitted that she wants Ozzy to move back to London following decades of living stateside. Ozzy said about the move on their family podcast "The Osbournes", "We've been planning this for the last four f****** years." Sharon chipped in, "This is what I've learned - you can't plan anything."

The mum-of-three, who also has daughter daughter Aimee, 40, with Ozzy, also told their other two children Kelly Osbourne, 38, and Jack Osbourne, 37, on the show, "I just feel that I wanna go home. I wanna give your father a chance to live his life. We can do more what we want more in England than we can do here."

