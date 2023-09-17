 

Russell Brand Supported by Andrew Tate and Elon Musk Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Russell Brand Supported by Andrew Tate and Elon Musk Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
The 'Rock of Ages' actor is backed by the former kickboxer and Tesla founder as the comic furiously denies accusations that he raped and abused multiple women.

  Sep 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Disgraced influencer Andrew Tate is supporting Russell Brand amid his sex scandal. Tate, 36, is hit with charges of rape and human trafficking - which he has denied - and hit out after the comic, 48, was accused by four women on Saturday, September 16 as part of a major newspaper and TV investigation of rape, sexual assaults and emotional and physical abuse.

Russell was defended by Tate after the comic posted a video monologue lasting nearly three minutes to the near-20 million followers he has on his X and YouTube channels, in which he said he felt "attacked" by the media.

Tate - who recently won his freedom after months of being under house arrest as sex trafficking claims against the kickboxer and his brother Tristan Tate, 35, was carried out - weighed in by posting a cartoon meme of a knight preparing for battle on X.

  Editors' Pick

He captioned the post, "On my way to fight the crazy b**** allegations." Tate then added, "Welcome to the club Russell Brand." In another message on X Tate repeated his belief the probes against him were part of a conspiracy by saying the allegations against Brand part of a "Matrix attack."

Russell has also received the backing of tech titan Elon Musk, 52. The Tesla boss and X owner appeared to agree with Russell's comments on the media trying to control "spaces" such as X and YouTube by commenting online, "Of course. They don't like competition."

Russell and Elon have both been branded conspiracy theorists. During the pandemic Russell was slammed for airing Covid conspiracy theories - including questioning how pharmaceutical companies had profited from vaccines. In 2014, he was blasted for claiming he was open minded about the idea the US government might have been behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

