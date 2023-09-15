 

Ariana Grande Disheartened by Her Music Leaks

The 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored' singer begs her fans to 'stop' leaking and sharing her unreleased songs after more of her music is being leaked on social media.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has spoken up after more of her music is being leaked online and shared on social media. In a recent comment left on a TikTok video, the singer/actress admitted to being disheartened by the leaks and begged her fans to "stop."

"this is so disheartening," so the former Nickoledeon star wrote on Thursday, September 14, according to Pop Crave. She said the leak ruined her plans to use the music for her upcoming song, explaining, "i was going to come back to this hook to use eventually. i don't know how people are still doing this but please stop."

While Ariana has been working on new music, a bunch of Arianators apparently couldn't wait any longer for the official release of her songs. Instead, her fans have allegedly been donating money to buy her unreleased music illegally.

Reacting to the leak and Ariana's plea, one X user wrote, "It is genuinely so f**king cruel to leak an artist's work without their knowledge literally have some respect and find a hobby." Another supporter of the 30-year-old star warned other fans, "The fact that she's asked multiple times for y'all to stop leaking her music & you won't... we're never getting ag7 atp."

Others advised Ariana to take immediate actions to stop her music from being leaked. One of them noted, "Unfortunately, Ariana's can't control disrespectful 'fans' leaking her music, but she can tighten up stuff on her end. There's something her team isn't doing or doing right."

"It's her fault not suing them or getting a better team," another claimed. Someone else advised, "Girl you should change your vault password from 1111 to something else," while another echoed, "Well change your password."

One person admitted to listening to leaked music and defended it, saying, "im only listening to unreleased songs bc i've heard all her music too many times." Another suggested that Ariana move forward with her plans to use the leaked music, reasoning, "She needs to realize the majority of her listeners are not constantly checking if theres leaked music. She can still use it and it can still be a hit if its good."

