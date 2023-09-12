 

Gisele Bundchen Buys $9.1 Million Equestrian Estate in Florida

The 43-year-old Brazilian supermodel has purchased a ranch in southern Florida, nearly a year after she got divorced from retired football quarterback Tom Brady.

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen has bought a $9.1 million "paradise" equestrian estate to add to her property portfolio. The supermodel, 43, recently purchased a $9.1 million equestrian estate in southern Florida that features two horse rings, a football pitch and pool.

The sprawling pad is located in the Southwest Ranches development and sits on 7.5 acres. The listing was handled by Chad Bishop and Saddy Abaunza Delgado of ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

Chad told the Wall Street Journal, "Bundchen's new piece of paradise is set to become a haven for animals, with plans for horses, chickens, and other farm animals to roam freely. It's going to be a real animal-friendly property, that's for sure."

Saddy added to the newspaper, "The community of Southwest Ranches is known for its vast acres of land and gorgeous estate. You won't find anything of this magnitude with this much space in Miami."

Gisele's new place offers 5,200 square feet of living space and features nine bedrooms between the main house and a separate 10-stall barn complete with guest quarters.

It was reported in November 2022 Gisele had secretly bought an $11.5 million Miami estate in Surfside across from ex-husband Tom Brady's Indian Creek abode. She closed on the house on October 6, 2022, according to Page Six.

A source told the outlet, "You could literally swim from Gisele's place to Tom's - not that they would - but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other."

An insider added Gisele first viewed the house in early August, which showed their marriage was coming to an end before NFL star Tom, 46, took an 11-day break from the sport.

The source said, "Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami Beach even before Tom took his break from the NFL, which indicates that she was already done with the marriage and moving on."

The former couple now share joint custody of their children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, following their divorce on October 28.

