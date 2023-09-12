 

Alec Baldwin Pays Homage to Lives Lost in 9/11 Tragedy on 22nd Anniversary of Terror Attack

Alec Baldwin Pays Homage to Lives Lost in 9/11 Tragedy on 22nd Anniversary of Terror Attack
Cover Images/Media Punch
Celebrity

The '30 Rock' actor found watching news about the 2001 terrorist attack on television 'really tough' and 'painful' more than two decades after the tragedy happened.

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin is among the first stars to pay tribute to the 9/11 victims on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks. The 65-year-old actor, who in April escaped all criminal charges against him over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the "Rust" film, reflected on where he was when planes struck New York's Twin Towers in 2001.

"I wanted to take a moment to mention that I watched the 60 Minutes piece about 9/11 that was on tonight, Sunday night," he said in an Instagram video on Monday, September 11 about the deadliest terror attack on US soil.

"It was really, really tough. It was a painful revisitation of the whole situation. As I've mentioned, in some posts, previously, on the day of 9/11, I was on Long Island, rehearsing to do a play."

Lifelong New Yorker Alec said he went into the city a week after the 9/11 attacks and visited the charred Ground Zero with his brother, Billy, where they worked with the Red Cross.

Alec said watching the "60 Minutes" show reminded him of the "heroism" of firefighters and police on the day of the attacks. He added, "Twenty-two years later - hard to believe it's been 22 years. I remember that, like it was yesterday. I just want to say, God bless everyone. God bless everyone, who died... and their families. God bless the firefighters."

  Editors' Pick

On the morning of Tuesday, 11 September, 2001, 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners scheduled to travel from the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions of the East Coast to California.

The hijackers crashed the first two planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and aimed the next two flights toward targets in or near Washington D.C.

A third team of terrorists succeeded in crashing into the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense in Arlington County, Virginia, while the fourth plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania following a passenger revolt. The attacks killed almost 3,000 people and sparked the multi-decade "global war on terror."

Monday saw Americans across the country gather at memorials, firehouses, city halls and universities to observe the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gisele Bundchen Buys $9.1 Million Equestrian Estate in Florida
Related Posts
Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Feels Like His 'Mommy' Despite His Much Older Age

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Feels Like His 'Mommy' Despite His Much Older Age

Alec Baldwin's Settlement to Halyna Hutchins' Family Deemed 'Fair' by Judge

Alec Baldwin's Settlement to Halyna Hutchins' Family Deemed 'Fair' by Judge

Alec Baldwin Gets Much-Needed Hip Surgery After Dealing With 'Very Intense Chronic Pain'

Alec Baldwin Gets Much-Needed Hip Surgery After Dealing With 'Very Intense Chronic Pain'

Alec Baldwin Reportedly 'Scolded' Female Server at Gala

Alec Baldwin Reportedly 'Scolded' Female Server at Gala

Latest News
Alec Baldwin Pays Homage to Lives Lost in 9/11 Tragedy on 22nd Anniversary of Terror Attack
  • Sep 12, 2023

Alec Baldwin Pays Homage to Lives Lost in 9/11 Tragedy on 22nd Anniversary of Terror Attack

'Jennifer Hudson Show', 'Sherri' and 'The Talk' Returning Amid WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes
  • Sep 12, 2023

'Jennifer Hudson Show', 'Sherri' and 'The Talk' Returning Amid WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Gisele Bundchen Buys $9.1 Million Equestrian Estate in Florida
  • Sep 12, 2023

Gisele Bundchen Buys $9.1 Million Equestrian Estate in Florida

Newlyweds Joey King and Steven Piet Enjoy Boat Ride During Honeymoon in Italy
  • Sep 12, 2023

Newlyweds Joey King and Steven Piet Enjoy Boat Ride During Honeymoon in Italy

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG
  • Sep 12, 2023

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

Kate Winslet Credits MeToo Movement for 'the Best Part' for Young Actresses Now
  • Sep 12, 2023

Kate Winslet Credits MeToo Movement for 'the Best Part' for Young Actresses Now

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

Eddie Murphy Meets His Ex-Wife Nicole's Boyfriend at Son Myles' Wedding

Eddie Murphy Meets His Ex-Wife Nicole's Boyfriend at Son Myles' Wedding

Busy Philipps on Sending Daughter to Boarding School: People Act Like I'm Sending Her to the Moon

Busy Philipps on Sending Daughter to Boarding School: People Act Like I'm Sending Her to the Moon

Amy Robach Furious She and T.J. Holmes Were Banned From Robin Roberts' Wedding After Affair Scandal

Amy Robach Furious She and T.J. Holmes Were Banned From Robin Roberts' Wedding After Affair Scandal

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Thrown Under the Bus by Danny Masterson Accuser After Praising Him

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Thrown Under the Bus by Danny Masterson Accuser After Praising Him

Heidi Klum Has 'Sleepless Nights' Due to Her 'Really Extra' Halloween 2023 Costume

Heidi Klum Has 'Sleepless Nights' Due to Her 'Really Extra' Halloween 2023 Costume

Prince Harry Jokes His Household Is Getting 'More Competitive' Over Invictus Games

Prince Harry Jokes His Household Is Getting 'More Competitive' Over Invictus Games

Lizzo Dragged Over Another Twerking Video Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo Dragged Over Another Twerking Video Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit