Kerry Katona Reveals Plan to Move to Spain Following latest Holiday Trip

The Atomic Kitten alum has shared her latest exotic vacation in Marbella, Spain and divulged her plan to move to the country now that her children are getting older.

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kerry Katona is keen to move to Spain. The former Atomic Kitten star was recently back from an "amazing" sun-soaked holiday to Marbella with her fiance Ryan Mahoney, 34, and wants to make her next stay a bit more permanent.

"I'm back home in England now after an amazing holiday to Marbella, It was just the best. We spent so much quality time as a family and just relaxed. The villa we were at, Villa Maya Mijas, was honestly incredible. Being out there just made us want to move abroad even more and we are going to do it next summer," the 43-year-old television personality wrote in her column for new! magazine.

Kerry admitted she has longed to do it "for years" but it has become increasingly possible now only her youngest daughter, nine-year-old DJ is at school, as her son Max, 15, is being home educated and her older daughters, Mollie, 22, Lillie-Sue, 20, and 16-year-old Heidi are not in full-time education.

She added, "We've wanted to move abroad for years, but now the kids are getting older and only DJ is in school it's easier. I can work from anywhere and fly back and forth, so we're 100 per cent going to do it. Ryan's up for it - and so am I. Watch this space!"

The OnlyFans icon was less optimistic about her current weight as she "hated" her bikini snaps despite shedding three stone. Kerry wrote, "I saw the pictures of myself in a bikini from our holiday, and to be honest, I hated them. I genuinely thought they were horrible and disgusting. It just shows me that I have a long way to go on my journey."

"I have lost three stone, which is really good, but I want to lose two more. I've lost the weight but it's about toning now, too. I need to focus on exercising to do that. I've got a busy week with work, but I'm going to be doing my M-Fit workouts in between."

