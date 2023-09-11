'90 Day Fiance' Recap: David and Sheila Say Goodbye in Heartbreaking Moment

TLC TV

AceShowbiz - David and Sheila were forced to stay apart for a while. In a new episode of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days", the engaged couple had to tearfully say goodbye to each other in the Philippines because David had to return to the U.S.

David, who is deaf, visited Sheila in the Philippines after they connected online. The couple managed to get engaged despite several major issues. Sheila, who also has hearing problems and is using a hearing aid, didn't know much sign language. Her mom also died unexpectedly one day after meeting David.

In the Sunday, September 10 episode, Sheila admitted to feeling nervous to tell her son Jhonreil about moving to America. Even though Jhonreil previously showed reluctance to leave his family and friends, he told his mom that he's willing to make the big move. Jhonreil said during the confessional that while he was nervous meeting David, he knew David loves his mother.

"And he's a happy person despite being mute," he said of David. "I think I will like it over there in America. I might make many friends there. The food is very delicious."

Sheila, meanwhile, said that she couldn't wait to marry David. However, she was worried because she didn't know when they would see each other again after he went back to the U.S. David was also sad to leave Sheila, but he assured her he would come back to her and apply for her K-1 visa.

"I'm trying to stay positive for Sheila, but to be honest, I'm overwhelmed," he told the cameras. "I know there is a lot to be paid for, an immigration lawyer, the visa, the house, plane tickets, the wedding."

David continued, "But I don't know how long before I can afford to pay for all of those things and I don't know how the K-1 visa process works. My plan is to go back to the Philippines to see Sheila next year while we wait for it to get sorted. I hope Sheila can wait for me to come back, no matter how long it takes."

The couple couldn't help but cry when they said goodbye at the airport. Sheila told cameras she was truly heartbroken. "I love him so much," she shared. "But now David is gone. I'm gonna miss him so much."

As for David, he claimed that he didn't "want to go back to my life alone again without Sheila and without her in my hands." He added, "I know there's a lot to check off the list before Sheila and I can be together, but I love her so much, so I'm not gonna give up. My love for Sheila will be forever. It won't fade. It's impossible."

