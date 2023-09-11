 

Lil Nas X Still Lives 'Normal Life' Despite Fame

Lil Nas X Still Lives 'Normal Life' Despite Fame
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, but the rapper insists in a new interview that he's been unaffected by fame and success.

  • Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X lives a "normal life." The "Old Town Road" hitmaker has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, but Nas insists that he's been unaffected by fame and success.

Asked if he's able to live a normal life, Nas told ET Canada, "I have a normal life." He continued, "Yeah, I go to Whole Foods."

Nas released his debut studio album "Montero" back in 2021. However, the chart-topping star has insisted that he won't rest on his laurels and he's keen to keep working hard. Asked if there's one misconception that surrounds him, Nas said, "One misconception? I don't know. Maybe, maybe that I'm, like, chilling right now because I'm not driving music. Just know I'm about to promote the f**k everybody up."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Nas previously revealed that he realized he was "hot" after achieving fame and success. He told Allure magazine, "I think I realized I was hot right along ... No, no, no, no, no. Actually, probably at the very beginning of my fame. And I've always thought I was an attractive person. Well, at least when I started to grow my facial hair and stuff. But really around that time when other people would say it to me."

Nas also revealed that his relationship with his appearance has changed since he became famous. The 24-year-old star said, "I feel like I am at the absolute peak of my self-love right now, in terms of loving how I am, accepting how I look, and also just seeing the beauty in myself."

"Growing up, I didn't see many people like me being considered beautiful or handsome and whatnot, and able to be in certain spaces and places that I am now," he continued. "I feel like being here has changed that for me. And hopefully, it's changing it for a lot of young people that are watching me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'The Nun II' Scares Off 'The Equalizer 3' at Box Office

Ed Sheeran to Launch His Own Range of Loop Pedals
Related Posts
Lil Nas X Arrives Fashionably Late for Doc Premiere at TIFF After Bomb Threat

Lil Nas X Arrives Fashionably Late for Doc Premiere at TIFF After Bomb Threat

Lil Nas X Allegedly Stopped by Norwegian Police for Riding Scooter in Oslo Tunnel

Lil Nas X Allegedly Stopped by Norwegian Police for Riding Scooter in Oslo Tunnel

Lil Nas X on Mission to 'Challenge Traditional Ideas of Masculinity'

Lil Nas X on Mission to 'Challenge Traditional Ideas of Masculinity'

Lil Nas X Has 'a Bad Day' at Governors Ball Due to Technical Difficulties

Lil Nas X Has 'a Bad Day' at Governors Ball Due to Technical Difficulties

Latest News
Ed Sheeran to Launch His Own Range of Loop Pedals
  • Sep 11, 2023

Ed Sheeran to Launch His Own Range of Loop Pedals

Offset Insists on Keeping His Michael Jackson Tattoo Despite Cardi B's Complaint
  • Sep 11, 2023

Offset Insists on Keeping His Michael Jackson Tattoo Despite Cardi B's Complaint

Lizzo Dragged Over Another Twerking Video Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
  • Sep 11, 2023

Lizzo Dragged Over Another Twerking Video Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Tom Brady Goes Emotional During New England Patriots Halftime Ceremony With His Kids
  • Sep 11, 2023

Tom Brady Goes Emotional During New England Patriots Halftime Ceremony With His Kids

Lil Nas X Still Lives 'Normal Life' Despite Fame
  • Sep 11, 2023

Lil Nas X Still Lives 'Normal Life' Despite Fame

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: David and Sheila Say Goodbye in Heartbreaking Moment
  • Sep 11, 2023

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: David and Sheila Say Goodbye in Heartbreaking Moment

Most Read
Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup
Celebrity

Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup

Britney Spears Drops F-Bomb While Declaring Her Single Status

Britney Spears Drops F-Bomb While Declaring Her Single Status

Lil' Kim's Unrecognizable Appearance on Ebony Cover Drives Fans Mad

Lil' Kim's Unrecognizable Appearance on Ebony Cover Drives Fans Mad

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Anson Williams Insists Love Has 'No Age limit' Following His Wedding at Age 73

Anson Williams Insists Love Has 'No Age limit' Following His Wedding at Age 73

This Is Why Rihanna Picked Out Floral Name for Her Second Son

This Is Why Rihanna Picked Out Floral Name for Her Second Son

Kristin Cavallari Regains Control of Her Narrative With Her Podcast

Kristin Cavallari Regains Control of Her Narrative With Her Podcast