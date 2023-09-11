 

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Tie the Knot in Outdoor Ceremony

Cover Images/ACE PICTURES
The 'This Is What You Came For' hitmaker exchanged vows with the Radio 1 DJ in an outdoor ceremony at Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland, on Saturday, September 9.

  • Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Calvin Harris and Vick Hope have got married. The "How Deep Is Your Love" hitmaker exchanged vows with the Radio 1 DJ in an outdoor ceremony at Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland, on Saturday, September 9.

The couple then treated guests including AJ Odudu and DJs Vernon Kay, Scott Mills and Jordan North to a Glastonbury-style reception. It included a live performance from Nile Rodgers and Chic, who flew in from the U.S. especially for the celebrations.

According to The Sun newspaper, Calvin told Vick during their vows, "I promise to be your teammate, best friend and companion for life." In return, his 33-year-old bride said, "The pure, unadulterated euphoria I was seeking when we met? I found it instantly in you. I promise to keep us laughing together and to keep us meditating on and glowing in it every day for the rest of our lives."

During the reception, teepees were set up for guests to relax, and a variety of food trucks offered burgers, pizzas and Nigerian dishes.

Nile kicked off his set with Luther Vandross' "Never Too Much" before playing hits by Madonna, David Bowie, Beyonce Knowles and Pharrell Williams and ending on his own song, "Good Times". Revelers then enjoyed a 10-minute firework display and there were 80 tents set up for them to camp on site overnight. A source said, "Calvin and Vick's wedding was a day none of their guests will ever forget."

Last month, Vick joined a group of her friends for a boozy weekend to celebrate the end of her single days. The party, which was dubbed a "Hun Do," featured a dinner for all her friends at a large mansion before the festivities kicked off with music and dancing.

The couple got engaged last year after five months of dating with the 39-year-old DJ getting down on one knee at his farm in Ibiza last summer and presenting her with a diamond ring. Vick previously opened up about her engagement in an interview with You magazine, describing it as "very precious."

She said, "A very precious thing has happened. It was perfect." She continued, "We don’t really put anything on social media because the time we have together is ‘real life’ and it’s our own. For the first time in a long time, I’m finishing work and going home to a life that is just mine. I’m learning to find balance and peace."

