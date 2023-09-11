Cardi B Compares Her Relationship With Offset to 'Yin and Yang'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' female rapper reflects on her relationship with her husband, explaining that they complement each other because they have 'very different' personalities.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B and Offset possess very "different" personalities. The 30-year-old rap star and Offset, 31, have been married since 2017, and Cardi believes that their differences are actually a strength in their relationship.

"We're two different people, like we're very, very like different from each other, but I think that's what make us work," the "Bongos" hitmaker told SiriusXM.

Cardi explained that they both provide strong support for their partner. The chart-topping rapper - who has Kulture, five, and Wave, two, with Offset - shared, "Yin and yang for real. But one thing that we like both love, we both love family. That's one thing and we both love what we do, like we both ... we are each other's support system. I know that he backs me up 100 percent and I back him up 100 percent. I don't care."

Cardi has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years. But the rap star previously claimed that she was actually happier before she found success. Cardi told CR Fashion Book magazine, "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get."

"Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don't have to worry so much about my future. One negative thing is that, even though I'm happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money."

Cardi also feels as though she's lost some control over her own life. She said, "I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don't even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."

