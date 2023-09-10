 

Cardi B Says Her Sophomore Album Isn't Coming This Year

INSTARimages/Jennifer Graylock
Music

When speaking about her sophomore album on 'Ebro in the Morning', the 'Bongos' raptress also shuts down rumors of Taylor Swift possibly releasing a new project in the fall influenced her promotion plans.

  • Sep 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has offered an update on her long-awaited sophomore album. When appearing on "Ebro in the Morning", the "WAP" hitmaker confirmed that the project isn't coming this year.

"You know what? I was indecisive but I was like, you know what? I should already start talking about the album because I'm going to be putting it out very soon," the 30-year-old began. "But it's like I have to watch it because I always feel like somebody watching me - it's going to come out when it's going to come out."

When asked whether the album would arrive before Christmas, Cardi replied, "I can say that; it's not going to come out this year." She also shut down rumors of Taylor Swift possibly releasing a new project in the fall influenced her promotion plans.

"I wasn't even thinking like that - my first album and everything - I just like, for this album, I'm just holding it because I feel like I'm missing a couple of things," the wife of rapper Offset emphasized. "Then on top of that, everything just has to be like perfect from everything because I feel like people are expecting so much."

While fans might need to wait a little longer for the album, they still have a new offering from Cardi. On Friday, the Grammy winner dropped another collab with Megan Thee Stallion called "Bongos".

The racy track arrived alongside its official music video. In the clip, the New York femcee and the Houston hottie can be seen twerking on the beach and pool as they wear extravagant outfits. The pair are also joined by a group of booty-shaking dancers in the visuals.

