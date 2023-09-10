Donny Osmond Has Never Cursed in His Entire Life

Instagram Celebrity

The member of the Osmonds insists he has never uttered a curse word in his entire life although he 'would love to say certain words to at certain times.'

Sep 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donny Osmond has "never" said a curse word in his life. The 65-year-old singer - who first became famous as a child, when he performed alongside his brothers in The Osmonds - has insisted that he's never uttered a curse word in his entire life.

"Never. Because I never heard my father curse. He was tough, but he never swore. Obviously I still think the words! There are certain people I would love to say certain words to at certain times, but I just think, 'Be like your dad,' " Donny told PEOPLE.

Donny recently extended his residency at Harrah's Las Vegas until May 2024. And the pop star still feels grateful for everything that he's managed to achieve during his pop career. He said, "I always remember one show where my brothers and I ran out onstage, and there were two people in the audience. So every time I see a packed house, I have an attitude of gratitude."

Meanwhile, Donny previously claimed that he sympathises with modern-day teenage stars. The singer acknowledged that social media has made things even more difficult for teen pop stars.

He told the New York Post newspaper, "It's probably worse now than it used to be, especially with social media. But I think what happens is that you become a puppet to your image. And there is a certain road or certain path that everybody thinks that you should be on. And it gets very difficult. Everybody is telling you what you should be like. It's really taxing … when you want to do something and you can't."

At one point in time, Donny had to fight just to have an influence over his own career. He recalled, "I remember someone in management saying, 'Well, Donny Osmond wouldn't do that,' and I looked at him and said, 'Well, Donny Osmond just did.'"

You can share this post!