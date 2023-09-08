Saoirse Ronan Explains Her 'Childlike' Temper Tantrums

Celebrity

The 'Mary Queen of Scots' actress opens up on how she vents her frustrations when she gets angry, admitting that her temper is 'very childlike' and 'juvenile.'

Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Saoirse Ronan admits to having "childlike" temper tantrums. The "Brooklyn" star has confessed she flies into fits of rage and often takes out her frustrations on inanimate objects by punching pillows and kicking hedges - and she admits her behaviour is "very juvenile."

"Oh, I've punched pillows, I've kicked bushes. Very childlike. I would say that's very juvenile - though I haven't got super-angry in a while, which is quite an achievement for me," she explained in an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine - believed to have been given before the Hollywood actors strike.

The 29-year-old actress also talks about valuing her Irish heritage after being born in New York City to Irish parents who moved back to their home country when their daughter was three - insisting she's proud of the strong women who have come before her.

She said, "Think of Sinead [O'Connor], of Sharon [Horgan], everyone who was around in the seventies, eighties and nineties, who just didn't give a f*** and moved away from the template that had been set."

"There's been a lot to overcome for all women, but I think in a country like Ireland, where there was such ownership over us in every sense - physically, emotionally, spiritually, financially - how unbelievably brave. What incredible stock to come from. I don't take that for granted at all."

Saoirse is currently dating "Slow Horses" actor Jack Lowden after they met on the set of their 2018 movie "Mary Queen of Scots". He previously referred to her as the Ronan as the acting equivalent of a Ferrari sports car and she's admitted she felt flattered by his comments.

She told the magazine, "When a person you respect as much as I do him says that, it means more than anyone else's opinion," before joking, "Well, I mean, an Oscar would also help." The October issue of Harper's Bazaar UK is on sale from September 7.

You can share this post!