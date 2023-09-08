 

Kelly Osbourne Denies Having Plastic Surgery to Alter Her Look

Other than having botox and gastric sleeve surgery, the former 'Fashion Police' star insists she never went under the knife to change her appearance in any other way.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Osbourne has debunked rumours she's undergone cosmetic surgery and put her new look down to her weight loss. "The Osbournes" star divulged back in 2018 that she'd had a gastric sleeve operation - which removes part of the stomach - to help her slim down and she's now spoken out to dismiss gossip suggesting she's gone under the knife to alter her looks in other ways.

"I've never had any procedure like plastic surgery. There are things that I definitely want to do when I get older, but I'm too scared aren't I?" Kelly, 38, explained to DailyMail.com.

She added, "I've done Botox, that's it. It's weird because now that I've lost weight, everybody is criticising and trying to figure out what it is that I've done, and I really just lost weight. It's just the shape of my face."

Kelly went on to insist criticism over her decision to get gastric sleeve surgery was also unfair because she's been accused of losing weight "the wrong way." She went on, "Everyone knows that I had weight loss surgery, and it was one of the best decisions I've ever made."

"But there's this whole thing about it: 'Well you didn't do it the right way.' There is no right way. The road to happiness is different for everybody, and I think that instead of picking apart the journey, they should just be happy that you reached your destination."

Kelly previously spoke about her weight loss surgery during an appearance on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast back in 2021, insisting she's "proud' of what she's achieved. She explained, "I had surgery; I don't give a f*** what anyone has to say. I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s***. I did the gastric sleeve."

"All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done. The kind of surgery I had … if you don't work out and you don't eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction."

