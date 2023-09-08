 

Taylor Momsen Dishes on Relentless Bullying She Suffered at School Over Her Role in 'Grinch'

Taylor Momsen Dishes on Relentless Bullying She Suffered at School Over Her Role in 'Grinch'
Instagram
Movie

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman opens up on the harassment she suffered at the hands of her peers at school after starring in holiday movie 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Momsen was harassed "relentlessly" at school over her role in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas". The 30-year-old star discussed her experiences as a child actress after appearing in the 2000 Christmas classic based on Dr. Seuss' iconic book.

"Making friends was always challenging for me. First of all, 'The Grinch' changed my life in a multitude of ways - one of them being I was made fun of relentlessly...," she told host Penn Badgley when appearing on SiriusXD's "Podcrushed" podcast.

"Every time I would start a new school or go somewhere else, I don't even think the kids knew my name. I was just 'Grinch girl.' Not even the character name [Cindy Lou Who], just 'Grinch girl'. I got used to it, but it was alienating."

Penn - who later starred with her in "Gossip Girl" - joked that rather than "jealous," the digs from her classmates was "because those young children are very confident in who they are, and they're just seeing reality."

  Editors' Pick

Taylor laughed and reflected on how she was able to "make friends" with people by the time she hit middle school. She said, "That was the first [full] year where I was in school, and I had the opportunity to try and actually make friends."

"I put a band together. It was my first band, my middle-school band, a garage band. We never could settle on a name. But we would jam after school, and that was always fun. I was singing, playing guitar, writing. So as soon as I started to find my little groove in school as a normal kid, 'Gossip Girl' came about and I got uprooted to New York. The band fell apart."

She joked that the band "were gonna be huge," but after having to "restart it all again in New York," she ended up starting The Pretty Reckless.

She added, "And it took a minute to find the right band members ... I really wanted to make my own kind of makeshift family. I wanted to be in a band; I wanted to be part of something and not do it by myself. I wanted to be The Beatles; I didn't want to be Elvis - who wants to do this alone? I wanted to share it with people."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab 'Heart on My Sleeve' Eligible For Grammy

Kelly Osbourne Denies Having Plastic Surgery to Alter Her Look
Latest News
Stephen Fry Evacuated From Hotel Room in Middle of Night While in Ukraine Following Missile Alert
  • Sep 08, 2023

Stephen Fry Evacuated From Hotel Room in Middle of Night While in Ukraine Following Missile Alert

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper
  • Sep 08, 2023

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Taylor Momsen Dishes on Relentless Bullying She Suffered at School Over Her Role in 'Grinch'
  • Sep 08, 2023

Taylor Momsen Dishes on Relentless Bullying She Suffered at School Over Her Role in 'Grinch'

Kelly Osbourne Denies Having Plastic Surgery to Alter Her Look
  • Sep 08, 2023

Kelly Osbourne Denies Having Plastic Surgery to Alter Her Look

Ex-NFL Player Mike Williams Still Alive After Construction Accident
  • Sep 08, 2023

Ex-NFL Player Mike Williams Still Alive After Construction Accident

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy Battling 'Enormous Amount of Pain' Due to Osteoarthritis
  • Sep 07, 2023

Wilco's Jeff Tweedy Battling 'Enormous Amount of Pain' Due to Osteoarthritis

Most Read
Denzel Washington Nearly Walked Away From 'The Magnificent Seven' Pitch
Movie

Denzel Washington Nearly Walked Away From 'The Magnificent Seven' Pitch

'Weird' 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot From 'The Last of Us' Showrunner in the Works at Disney

'Weird' 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot From 'The Last of Us' Showrunner in the Works at Disney

Woody Allen Unsure If He Will Make Another Movie After 'Coup de Chance'

Woody Allen Unsure If He Will Make Another Movie After 'Coup de Chance'

'Ferrari' Producer Dismisses 'Cultural Appropriation' Claim, Defends Adam Driver Casting

'Ferrari' Producer Dismisses 'Cultural Appropriation' Claim, Defends Adam Driver Casting

Richard Linklater Fears Indie Movies Aren't Truly Valued Anymore

Richard Linklater Fears Indie Movies Aren't Truly Valued Anymore

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Producer Responds to Allegations of Harsh Working Conditions

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Producer Responds to Allegations of Harsh Working Conditions

'Deadpool 3' May Bring Back Liev Schreiber's Sabertooth

'Deadpool 3' May Bring Back Liev Schreiber's Sabertooth

Taylor Momsen Dishes on Relentless Bullying She Suffered at School Over Her Role in 'Grinch'

Taylor Momsen Dishes on Relentless Bullying She Suffered at School Over Her Role in 'Grinch'