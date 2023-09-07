 

Tia Mowry Praises Beyonce's 'Undeniable Talent' After Surprise Tribute at 'Renaissance' Concert

Shortly after receiving the special tribute at a Los Angeles concert, the Voices singer also declares that the 'Break My Soul' hitmaker's 'talent, dedication, humility and beautiful spirit' inspire her.

AceShowbiz - Tia Mowry has showered Beyonce Knowles with praise. Shortly after her fellow singer and pal surprised her with a special tribute during a "Renaissance" tour stop, the one half of girl group Voices voiced her thoughts on the "Break My Soul" hitmaker's "undeniable talent."

On Tuesday, September 5, the 45-year-old singer and actress made use of Instagram to share her opinions on Queen Bey. In a post, she gushed, "From the beginning, Beyonce's undeniable talent is only rivaled by her incredible kindness and generosity."

The former star of "Tia & Tamera" also recalled, "The first time I met @beyonce was during her Destiny's Child days when she was on a production with my brother @tahj_mowry, and since then I have been lucky to cross paths with her throughout the years."

Tia went on to say, "I felt so lucky to have been able to see her perform 'Renaissance' on her birthday! You can truly see how amazing and detailed an artist she is, and how much thought and love was put into this show." She spilled, "The highlight of the night was when she saw me in the crowd."

"And she gave me a smile and a hello, and then started singing 'Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!' from when @tameramowrytwo and I were in the singing group, Voices! I was so touched by her gesture," the "Sister, Sister" actress candidly expressed. "And I still can't believe that it truly happened! She's a true icon, who continuously inspires me with her talent, dedication, humility, and beautiful spirit," she concluded, adding a red heart emoji.

Tia's sweet words for Beyonce came one day after the "Crazy in Love" singer paid a special tribute to her. On Monday, September 4, she made an appearance at Queen Bey's final show in the Los Angeles area at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

During the gig, Beyonce delivered her 2011 track titled "1+1". In the middle of her performance, she noticed Tia in her shimmering silver outfit among other concertgoers. She honored her pal by improvising the song. She sang a snippet of Tia and her twin sister Tamera Mowry's girl group's song "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!"

The surprise tribute was documented in a live stream on TikTok which was later reposted by Tia via Instagram. In the clip, she could be seen standing in the audience while Beyonce was singing and sitting on a piano onstage. At one point, Queen Bey smiled widely at Tia.

