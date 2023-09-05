 

Jessica Simpson Gets Honest on Why She Pressed Long Pause on Her Career After Becoming Mom

Jessica Simpson Gets Honest on Why She Pressed Long Pause on Her Career After Becoming Mom
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'A Public Affair' singer talks about the long hiatus she took from work and explains that she 'wanted to be a mom first' before coming back to entertainment industry.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Simpson was too anxious to return to work until her children were settled in school and "in life." The singer/actress took a break from her career to focus on raising her three kids - Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, four - with husband Eric Johnson and she's now revealed she didn't want to step back into the spotlight too soon.

"I was too nervous to go back to my career until I felt my kids were confident enough in school and in life. I wanted to be a mom first," she told PEOPLE.

Jessica went on to suggest she's in the cusp of a comeback after spending the summer in Nashville, Tennessee working on new music, adding, "They're [the kids] very excited, and they know that I'm living my dream and that's what I was born to do. To have them experience that with me is going to be really beautiful."

  Editors' Pick

It comes after she told Extra about her plans to get back into music, insisting she didn't want her kids to be raised on the road. She explained, "I really wanted my kids to be raised as normal as possible in the first 10 year. Like, I didn't want to be on the road all the time, I didn't want to be gone all the time, and I feel like I've given that to them."

She added of her music return, "It gives me chills thinking about it because I know that whenever I open this big old trap of mine, a lot is going to come out and it's going to be really powerful. I finally feel connected enough to my purpose in music, and I know exactly what it is I want to do. It's very exciting."

Jessica also teased her new work will have "some of my southern roots back while I am in the recording studio."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Robbie Williams Reflects on 'Detrimental' Side to His Fame in Docu-Series

Gemma Chan on Hollywood's Toxic Culture: It's Risky to Bite the Hand That Feeds You
Related Posts
Jessica Simpson 'Excited' Her Kids Return to School After Backlash Over Daughter's Crop Top

Jessica Simpson 'Excited' Her Kids Return to School After Backlash Over Daughter's Crop Top

Jessica Simpson Open to Starring on 'Newlyweds'-Like TV Show

Jessica Simpson Open to Starring on 'Newlyweds'-Like TV Show

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Jessica Simpson Blasted for Allowing 11-Year-Old Daughter to Wear Crop Top

Jessica Simpson Blasted for Allowing 11-Year-Old Daughter to Wear Crop Top

Latest News
Gary Busey Accused of Hit-and-Run
  • Sep 06, 2023

Gary Busey Accused of Hit-and-Run

Emma Roberts Labeled Rude After Fleeing Bookstore to Avoid Paparazzi Tailing on Bill Clinton
  • Sep 06, 2023

Emma Roberts Labeled Rude After Fleeing Bookstore to Avoid Paparazzi Tailing on Bill Clinton

Beyonce Knowles Serenaded by Diana Ross at Inglewood Concert
  • Sep 06, 2023

Beyonce Knowles Serenaded by Diana Ross at Inglewood Concert

Gemma Chan on Hollywood's Toxic Culture: It's Risky to Bite the Hand That Feeds You
  • Sep 06, 2023

Gemma Chan on Hollywood's Toxic Culture: It's Risky to Bite the Hand That Feeds You

Snoop Dogg Vows to Gain Weight After Stephen A. Smith Commented on Rapper's Appearance
  • Sep 06, 2023

Snoop Dogg Vows to Gain Weight After Stephen A. Smith Commented on Rapper's Appearance

Jessica Simpson Gets Honest on Why She Pressed Long Pause on Her Career After Becoming Mom
  • Sep 05, 2023

Jessica Simpson Gets Honest on Why She Pressed Long Pause on Her Career After Becoming Mom

Most Read
Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride
Celebrity

Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire