Snoop Dogg Vows to Gain Weight After Stephen A. Smith Commented on Rapper's Appearance

A few days after the TV personality commented on his look in an interview with Shannon Sharpe on the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast, the 'Young, Wild and Free' rapper gives his response to the remarks.

Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg has vowed to gain weight due to Stephen A. Smith's remarks. A few days after the host of "The Stephen A. Smith Show" commented on his appearance, the "Young, Wild & Free" rapper took it as a motivation and vowed to gain weight.

On Sunday, September 3, the hip-hop star made use of Instagram to share his intention to increase pounds as a response to the 55-year-old TV personality's comments. In a post, he penned, "@stephenasmith @shannonsharpe84 I'm getting my weight up so when I come on the show [we] will talk about [person lifting weights emoji]."

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper further showed his appreciation by writing, "Thanks 4 the motivation." Along with it, he uploaded a photo of himself topless when he was performing on a stage. In the snap, he showed off how his upper body looked.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses. In the comments section, NFL player and podcast host Shannon Sharpe let out a slew of flexed bicep emojis. Meanwhile, another Instagram user pointed out, "Straight Bullet motivation," adding some smiling faces with tears of joy emojis.

A third, in the meantime, appeared to support Snoop's decision by suggesting, "Bro you tall. Anyone over 6ft gotta maintain a surplus of 3000+ calories a day. Chicken, Whey Protein, Salmon, Plain Oatmeal, and Greek Yogurt will get you there." A fourth penned, "Unc said he bout to eat and get swole."

Stephen subtly commented on Snoop's look in an interview with Shannon in the Friday, September 1 episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast. Responding to Shannon who was persuading him to exercise with the athlete, Stephen said, "I'm not going to the gym with you, Shannon. I'm not doing that. I'm not."

"Listen, you want a meme that people will be laughing at me for the next two decades? Have me in the gym with Shannon Sharpe," he continued. "Come on, man. You know what I'm saying? That's like The Rock standing next to Snoop Dogg. We ain't doing that."

"Snoop is my dawg, you know I love you, baby. You know I love you. I mean, come on now. I'm not doing that. I'm not getting in the gym with you," Stephen added. "You know what? I might do that. I'ma wait a few months though. I'm not gonna do that just yet."

