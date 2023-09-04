 

A.J. McLean Feels the 'Strongest' He's Ever Been Since Staying Away From Alcohol

A.J. McLean Feels the 'Strongest' He's Ever Been Since Staying Away From Alcohol
Instagram
Celebrity

The Backstreet Boys member reflects on his difficult journey to beating addiction and regaining his self-esteem, claiming his sobriety right now is 'the most solid it's ever been.'

  • Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - A.J. McLean has a better understanding of himself since getting sober. The Backstreet Boys singer, 46, - who shares Elliott, 10, and six-year-old Lyric with estranged wife Rochelle - reveals that he has struggled with his self-esteem all his life but is the "strongest" he has ever been since attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in his effort to give up the booze.

"I'm trying to keep my feet planted firmly in the programme. I've battled self-esteem issues my entire life, and I've learned a lot. My sobriety is the most solid it's ever been," he told this week's edition of People magazine.

  Editors' Pick

The "Everybody" hitmaker - whose real name is Alexander James McLean - went on to add that when he is up on stage with his group, he adopts a "persona" but is able to "turn it off" when he goes home to his children. He said, "Alex is who I really am. I need to know that when I'm done with AJ's stuff, I'm a husband, I'm a father, I'm a friend. If I know how to turn that off, that's a healthy way of living."

AJ recently explained that both he and Rochelle were trying to be the "best version" of themselves that they could be amid their split as he noted that he had been able to go on a "journey of self-exploration" since cutting out the booze.

He told TMZ, "We're pushing to be the best version of us that we can, and to be the best husband and wife we possibly can for each other. This is a journey of self-exploration, for me. I've never really done this journey since I got sober, and now is my time."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Metallica Call Off Arizona Concert After Vocalist James Hetfield Contracted Covid-19

Sophia Loren Still Traumatized by Her Time in Jail

Related Posts
A.J. McLean and Wife Temporarily Split Due to 'Trust Issues'

A.J. McLean and Wife Temporarily Split Due to 'Trust Issues'

A.J. McLean and Wife Taking a Break in Their Relationship

A.J. McLean and Wife Taking a Break in Their Relationship

A.J. McLean Sleeps Better After Weight Loss

A.J. McLean Sleeps Better After Weight Loss

A.J. McLean Supports 9-Year-old Daughter as She Changes Name From Ava to Elliott

A.J. McLean Supports 9-Year-old Daughter as She Changes Name From Ava to Elliott

Latest News
Sophia Loren Still Traumatized by Her Time in Jail
  • Sep 04, 2023

Sophia Loren Still Traumatized by Her Time in Jail

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Show Loved-Up Appearance at U.S. Open
  • Sep 04, 2023

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Show Loved-Up Appearance at U.S. Open

Amanda Seyfried Doesn't Feel 'It's Right' to Promote 'Seven Veils' Despite a Waiver
  • Sep 04, 2023

Amanda Seyfried Doesn't Feel 'It's Right' to Promote 'Seven Veils' Despite a Waiver

Ashley Madekwe Calls It 'Pure Bliss' After Welcoming First Child With Husband Iddo Goldberg
  • Sep 04, 2023

Ashley Madekwe Calls It 'Pure Bliss' After Welcoming First Child With Husband Iddo Goldberg

A.J. McLean Feels the 'Strongest' He's Ever Been Since Staying Away From Alcohol
  • Sep 04, 2023

A.J. McLean Feels the 'Strongest' He's Ever Been Since Staying Away From Alcohol

French Actor Mathieu Kassovitz in 'Worrying' Condition After Serious Motorcycle Accident
  • Sep 04, 2023

French Actor Mathieu Kassovitz in 'Worrying' Condition After Serious Motorcycle Accident

Most Read
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed
Celebrity

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Ruby Franke's Eldest Daughter Celebrates Mom's Child Abuse Arrest

Ruby Franke's Eldest Daughter Celebrates Mom's Child Abuse Arrest

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Miley Cyrus Insists She Had 'Undeniable' Chemistry With Liam Hemsworth Despite Split

Miley Cyrus Insists She Had 'Undeniable' Chemistry With Liam Hemsworth Despite Split