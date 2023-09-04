 

Zach Bryan Dethrones Travis Scott With First No.1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart

Zach Bryan Dethrones Travis Scott With First No.1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart
The country music star scores his first No. 1 album as his new self-titled set arrives atop the tally with 200,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S.

  Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zach Bryan ends Travis Scott (II)'s month-long reign on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The country music star scores his first No. 1 album as his new self-titled set arrives atop the tally with 200,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending August 31, according to Luminate.

Of the country-rock effort's number, SEA units comprise 181,000, equaling 233.09 million on-demand official streams of the set's 16 songs. It marks the largest streaming week ever for a rock set and the fifth-largest streaming debut week for a country album. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 17,000 and TEA units comprise 2,000. "Zach Bryan" is also the first rock album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in more than a year.

Back on the new chart, Travis' former leader "Utopia" falls to No. 2 after earning 91,000 equivalent album units. Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" also descends this week, moving down from No. 2 to No. 3 with 83,000 units earned. Taylor Swift's "Midnights", meanwhile, rises from No. 5 to No. 4 with 49,000 units.

SZA's "SOS" returns to the Top 10 as it soars from No. 11 to No. 5 after earning 48,000 units. As for "Barbie" soundtrack, the album dips from No. 4 to No. 6 with 48,000 equivalent album units earned. Peso Pluma's "Genesis", on the other hand, rises from No. 9 to No. 7 with 43,000 units.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Taylor's as well as Morgan's former leaders. The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker's "Lover" is a non-mover at No. 8 after earning 43,000 units, while "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" dips from No. 7 to No. 9 with 41,000 units. Occupying No. 10 is Morgan's chart-topping "Dangerous: The Double Album" which stays steady with 40,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Zach Bryan" - Zach Bryan (200,000 units)
  2. "Utopia" - Travis Scott (II) (91,000 units)
  3. "One Thing at a Time" - Morgan Wallen (83,000 units)
  4. "Midnights" - Taylor Swift (49,000 units)
  5. "SOS" - SZA (48,000 units)
  6. "Barbie" Soundtrack - Various Artist (48,000 units)
  7. "Genesis" - Peso Pluma (43,000 units)
  8. "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift (43,000 units)
  9. "Lover" - Taylor Swift (41,000)
  10. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (40,000 units)

