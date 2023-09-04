Zach Bryan Dethrones Travis Scott With First No.1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart

Instagram Music

The country music star scores his first No. 1 album as his new self-titled set arrives atop the tally with 200,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S.

Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zach Bryan ends Travis Scott (II)'s month-long reign on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The country music star scores his first No. 1 album as his new self-titled set arrives atop the tally with 200,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending August 31, according to Luminate.

Of the country-rock effort's number, SEA units comprise 181,000, equaling 233.09 million on-demand official streams of the set's 16 songs. It marks the largest streaming week ever for a rock set and the fifth-largest streaming debut week for a country album. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 17,000 and TEA units comprise 2,000. "Zach Bryan" is also the first rock album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in more than a year.

Back on the new chart, Travis' former leader "Utopia" falls to No. 2 after earning 91,000 equivalent album units. Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" also descends this week, moving down from No. 2 to No. 3 with 83,000 units earned. Taylor Swift's "Midnights", meanwhile, rises from No. 5 to No. 4 with 49,000 units.

SZA's "SOS" returns to the Top 10 as it soars from No. 11 to No. 5 after earning 48,000 units. As for "Barbie" soundtrack, the album dips from No. 4 to No. 6 with 48,000 equivalent album units earned. Peso Pluma's "Genesis", on the other hand, rises from No. 9 to No. 7 with 43,000 units.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Taylor's as well as Morgan's former leaders. The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker's "Lover" is a non-mover at No. 8 after earning 43,000 units, while "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" dips from No. 7 to No. 9 with 41,000 units. Occupying No. 10 is Morgan's chart-topping "Dangerous: The Double Album" which stays steady with 40,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

